They might not be the best team in the country, but one thing is certain: Tottenham Hotspur are the most entertaining team in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou's side reminded us of this fact in the League Cup last night, as they almost blew a 3-0 lead before eventually coming out 4-3 victors over Manchester United.

Now, there were a handful of worrying performances from the home side, especially from Fraser Forster in goal, but there were also several players who more than justified their inclusion in the starting lineup.

In fact, there's now another player who, alongside Dejan Kulusevski, has made himself undroppable going forward.

Dejan Kulusevski's importance to Spurs

Unfortunately for the Spurs faithful and Postecoglou, this season has exposed a number of their players as not being of the level required to help them progress.

On the other hand, Kulusevski has been playing out of his skin from the word go, and now undoubtedly looks like one of the best players in the country.

For example, before last night, the "world-class" superstar, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, had a seriously impressive haul of five goals and seven assists in 24 appearances to his name.

Kulusevski's 24/25 Appearances 25 Minutes 1694' Goals 6 Assists 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 Minutes per Goal Involvement 130.30 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The former Juventus ace then added another goal to his tally last night, which means he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.92 games, which is sensational for someone who's spent most of the campaign in midfield thus far.

However, the 24-year-old contributed more than just a goal against United, as his all-round play was equally important and saw football.london's Alasdair Gold award him an 8/10 match rating at full-time.

Overall, Kulusevski showed once again last night that he is utterly undroppable to this Spurs team, which could now be said about one of his teammates.

Spurs' newly undroppable star

So, while goalscorers Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min have received plenty of plaudits since the final whistle, and rightly so, the player we are talking about is Djed Spence.

Yes, the talented defender whose Lillywhites career looked all but finished when excluded from the Europa League squad earlier this year made his first start of the campaign against Southampton on Sunday and was just as impressive against United last night.

The "unbelievable" talent, as dubbed by the iconic Ian Wright, picked up an assist and helped the team keep a clean sheet against the Saints over the weekend, and then grabbed another assist against the Red Devils while also looking solid in defence to boot.

It's not hyperbole, either, as football.london's Gold was just as impressed by the 24-year-old's display, awarding him an 8/10 match rating at full-time and writing that he was a 'constant option down the left.'

It's that ability to play on either side of a defence that should also see the Englishman keep his place in the team for the foreseeable future, as with both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie leaving a lot to be desired this season, he looks like the best full-back at the club at present.

Ultimately, while he might not be the biggest name at Spurs, Spence has shown over the last week precisely why he can become a star and why, like Kulusevski, he is already undroppable.