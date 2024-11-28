As Manchester City look to use the January transfer window to reinforce a struggling squad, Juventus chief Cristiano Giantoli reportedly met with the Premier League champions to discuss two players.

Six games without victory in all competitions, injuries piling up and fresh from conceding a 3-0 lead and drawing 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Champions League, Manchester City's blip is quickly turning into a crisis. For the first time in his managerial career, Pep Guardiola looks out of solutions, out of energy and perhaps heading towards the ultimate afternoon to forget against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Whether the blame lies with injuries, the tactical set-up or individual performances, for the first time in what feels like a long time, Manchester City are in desperate need of reinforcements. At the very least, they must find a replacement for the injured Rodri in the January transfer window - something they've seemingly discussed.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Juventus director Giuntoli has held talks with Manchester City over potential deals to send Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz to the Etihad in permanent deals in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants reportedly value Fagioli at between €20-25m (£17-21m), whilst valuing Luiz at a hefty €50m (£41m) ahead of the winter window. Two midfielders, City could certainly do with signing such a duo, but it remains to be seen whether those at the Etihad will splash the cash in January or wait until the summer.

Luiz, of course, would be a fitting option, given that he'd be seeking Manchester City redemption after failing to break into Guardiola's side as a young player. Breaking into the spotlight ever since, Luiz worked his way back to the top at Aston Villa only to now face familiar struggles at Juventus. Possibly in need of a fresh start, the Brazilian could go back to where it first began in England.

"Clever" Luiz could make perfect sense

If Manchester City have the opportunity to reunite with a familiar face to solve their midfield problem, then they should take it with both hands. Luiz previously starred in the Premier League - just last season, in fact - and has already worked under Guardiola. And whilst his Juventus spell hasn't quite gone to plan, a return to a league he excelled in should only result in a return to form.

Guardiola, himself, was full of praise for the former Aston Villa man back in 2021, telling reporters as relayed by The Boot Room: "He’s a guy who plays all of the minutes. He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy."

City will have to splash out to secure his signature, but in the current climate, the Premier League champions may be left with no choice as their crown continues to slip.