Closing in on completing the signing of Pedro Neto, Chelsea could now show the door to a Premier League winner who's reportedly the subject of interest from Juventus.

Chelsea transfer news

In what is becoming a yearly trend, the Blues have once again endured a hectic summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Aaron Anselmino.

Things are only set to get busier, with Neto on course to become the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge and the biggest yet this summer, as a reported €60m (£52m) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers is seemingly imminent.

However, Neto's arrival could spell the end for one particular player at Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Maresca almost certain to choose his new star over the Premier League veteran, who's attracting interest from Italy.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus have contacted Chelsea about signing Raheem Sterling this summer, requesting information about the former Manchester City star. The report also claims that Sterling, who earns a reported £325,000 a week at the west London club, has reportedly been shown the door, with Chelsea preferring to "sell him outright" this summer.

The winger was a serial winner at Manchester City and is a Premier League veteran these days, but Neto's arrival will undoubtedly limit his game time even further. At 29 years old, the England international could have one last big move left - something Juventus could now offer him.

Given that the Italian giants reportedly want to part ways with Federico Chiesa this summer, there will almost certainly be room for the arrival of Sterling.

"Experienced" Sterling should leave Chelsea

If he's handed the chance to join Juventus, Sterling should take it this month. Under a new boss in Maresca and with plenty of competition for places in the former Leicester City manager's side, the England international would be wise to move on. Neto's arrival should result in the end of his starting place and perhaps the end of his Chelsea career altogether.

That said, there's no doubt that the winger brings a wealth of know-how, as pointed out by Mauricio Pochettino last season, describing Sterling as "experienced". The former Chelsea boss told the club's official website: "I’m so happy for Raheem because I see him smiling every day, It’s very clear that he is very happy right now, and that is very important.

"For us, it’s clear that we always want our players to feel happy and comfortable in their environment. Also, Raheem is an experienced player, a key player, and someone that can help guide the younger guys in the squad.

"He has started the season very well. He is scoring goals, he’s making assists and he is helping the team. This is much better for us, but also for him, because when you are playing well, you are very happy in your work."