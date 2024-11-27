European giants Juventus are now ready to table an intriguing offer for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the coming transfer windows as they look to lure the Englishman away from Selhurst Park, according to a new report.

Crystal Palace struggling without Michael Olise

Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich over the summer, Crystal Palace have endured a tough start to their Premier League campaign, with Oliver Glasner's side having picked up just one win so far this season.

Currently in the relegation zone, they are consistently drawing games, with only Ipswich Town having managed more draws in the top flight so far this campaign. However, they will feel that they should have managed more points, having taken the lead against Aston Villa twice at Villa Park over the weekend only to throw it away on both occasions.

After the match, Glasner claimed he was proud of his side but also admitted that he felt "a little bit of disappointment."

“We had the lead twice but conceded the second goal after a set play, which is not what you want. You have to accept that when you give Villa 10 corners, they are so good. They had two or three headers in the same area – the ball is like a laser. We got punished."

The absence of Olise has been keenly felt, while Eze has yet to recreate the form that made him so reportedly in-demand over the summer, and with tricky fixtures ahead they will be hoping that he can do so sooner rather than later.

Crystal Palace's next five Premier League games Newcastle United (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Manchester City (Home) Brighton (Away) Arsenal (Home)

Now, an intriguing offer could be coming their way for the England international.

Juventus plot Crystal Palace swap deal for Eze

That comes as reports out of Italy claim that Juventus are interested in signing Eze in 2025, and could offer a swap deal to get it done. Famously poor at simply stumping up transfer fees for players, the Serie A giants often try to find ways to improve their squad on the cheap, either via loans, player swaps or lowball offers.

Now, they have fixed their gaze on Eze, and SpazioJ [Via Sport Witness] claim that they are plotting a player swap to try and tempt Palace into selling.

They could be willing to offer midfielder Douglas Luiz as part of the deal, with the Brazilian having failed to take to life in Juventus colours since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer in a deal worth more than £40m.

So far, Luiz has started just two Serie A games under Thiago Motta, and it is reported that "the Bianconeri could insert Luiz in a potential move" for Eze, offering Luiz a way out and a return to the Premier League, where he starred for Aston Villa.

Of course, a deal in the middle of the season seems unlikely, while Palace already boast strong options in midfield in the shape of Cheick Doucoure and Adam Wharton. Meanwhile, Luiz's £40m+ price tag is far from the £60m price tag that Palace slapped on Eze over the summer, so cash may be needed as well.