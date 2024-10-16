Juventus have reportedly adjusted their sights to focus on another Everton ace having decided against chasing the signature of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Three games without defeat in the Premier League and new owners on the way, it's fair to say that things are looking up for Everton. The Toffees will now be desperate to continue that form after the international break when they square off against Ipswich Town in a must-win early relegation six-pointer.

Secure all three points against Kieran McKenna's side and any concerns that those in Merseyside are destined for a place in the Championship will become significantly eased, with Sean Dyche's side instead on their way towards the comforts of mid-table. Suffer defeat, meanwhile, and their recent progress will come to an undeniable halt and rumours over Dyche's job security will only increase.

Ever since the pending takeover of the Friedkin Group, the former Burnley boss has seemingly been a man under pressure amid reports that the new owners have turned their attention towards the likes of Maurizio Sarri and even Jose Mourinho. But Dyche may not be the only one heading for the exit door.

As per recent reports, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on his way out of Goodison Park, with his contract set to expire next summer, but that exit is now unlikely to come courtesy of one European giant.

According to GiveMeSport, Juventus have now ditched their interest in Calvert-Lewin in favour of signing Beto from Everton as early as the January transfer window. The forward only arrived in Merseyside in the summer of 2023, but has failed to make his mark ever since and may now be heading for the exit door in a shock move to one of Italy's biggest clubs. Falling upwards, Beto's exit would suit all parties at this stage.

Everton should show Beto the door

Having started none of Everton's first seven games, if any player needs a move away from Goodison Park it is Beto. The former Udinese striker has simply never looked like taking the reigns from Calvert-Lewin to lead Dyche's frontline, with just six goals in 43 appearances representing a transfer flop rather than star signing.

Amid such struggles, Juventus' reported interest has certainly come as a surprise. It must be said that if Beto does manage to seal a move to the Serie A giants after failing to steal the headlines at Everton, it should be seen as his best possible move and one that would see the 26-year-old defy the odds to fail upwards.

The rumours also create further question marks over Calvert-Lewin's future. The Everton academy graduate, compared to Beto, has the quality to make such a move, yet those in Italy seemingly prefer his deputy rather than signing Dyche's main man himself.

Whether that twist keeps Calvert-Lewin at Everton remains to be seen, however, as his current contract continues to tick down and the rumours surrounding his future persist ahead of 2025.