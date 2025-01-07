A European side have held talks with the agent of a £27 million West Ham United player over a possible move this month, according to a new report.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers are probably one of a few Premier League sides that are expected to be busy in this transfer window. That is because the season hasn’t gone as they would have liked, and they will hope the addition of a few players can help lift them away from relegation trouble.

A new forward could be on the agenda for West Ham, as they have struggled for goals this season. It has been reported that they are targeting a move for Real Sociedad attacker Brias Mendez, so he could be an option for the Hammers this month.

Meanwhile, TBR Football have reported that West Ham are interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea in this transfer window. The Blues are prepared to let the midfielder leave this month, ideally with a permanent sale, with them looking to get around £40 million.

Carney Chukwuemeka

The Hammers want to sign a new midfielder and are interested in Chukwuemeka, but face competition from his former side Aston Villa. Also, the chances of West Ham paying £40 million seem unrealistic, so for a deal to happen, Chelsea may have to lower their asking price.

European giants hold talks with agent of £27m West Ham player

Signing a new striker this month may become even more of a priority for the Hammers, as according to TuttoJuve, Juventus have held talks with the agent of West Ham player Niclas Fullkrug over a possible move in this transfer window.

The 31-year-old striker joined the London side in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £27 million. His move came about after impressing for Borussia Dortmund in his one season at the club, as he scored 12 goals in 29 Bundesliga games, as well as three goals in 13 Champions League matches, as Dortmund reached the final. Fullkrug also scored two goals in five Euro 2024 games in the summer, and it was after all that he secured his move to West Ham.

While the German has scored two Premier League goals, it is a move that hasn’t quite gone to plan, as he’s only started three league games so far due to injury. The forward is under contract until 2028, but this report states that a move could be on the cards this month.

Niclas Fullkrug's West Ham stats Apps 10 Goals 2 Assists 1

It is reported that Juventus’ general manager Cristiano Giuntoli has had a conversation with the father of Fullkrug, as he is the player’s agent. It adds that Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee is at the top of Juventus’ list of new strikers, but Fullkrug is also on that list. It is unclear what type of deal Juventus are willing to offer, but if a move is to happen, West Ham are likely to want to get back as much of the £27 million they paid in the summer.