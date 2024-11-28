A European giant has now made an early move to try and sign a Manchester United star in January, with Ruben Amorim yet to be impressed by him, according to a fresh report.

Amorim takes first Manchester United game

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town on Amorim's Premier League debut after he took charge in the November international break.

A new-look Red Devils side trialed a 3-4-3 system that saw Noussair Mazraoui form part of the back three, with Amad Diallo stationed at right wing-back and Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank.

They did not look comfortable for much of the game, and Amorim's changes did little to inspire improvement, with the new Man Utd boss singling out summer signing Joshua Zirkzee as someone who needed to improve to continue getting game time under his management.

"I think that [decision-making] is a concern, you don’t need to coach them at this level," Amorim said.

"You have to keep the ball and know the momentum to put the ball in front. Sometimes you feel that you can’t keep the ball and you [have to] put the ball in front.

Joshua Zirkzee's Old Trafford stint so far Appearances 18 Starts 7 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 240.3

"Then you have like we are in the end of the game, we were around the box with two strikers. Josh [Zirkzee] has to understand that he has to go to the box to have the crosses. So we are doing some things that were not at the right moment, so that is something we have to address.

"Sometimes people talk about the 3-4-3, that is not the concern, the system is the system but the understanding of the game is what we have to improve a lot in this area."

Already under pressure after a poor start to his Old Trafford career, Zirkzee has been linked with a move away and now those comments have caught the eye of a European giant.

Motta wants Zirkzee reunion at Juventus

That comes as reports in Italy claim that Juventus are keen to sign the Dutch striker should Manchester United decide to cut their losses.

The Turin side are now coached by Thiago Motta, who worked with Zirkzee at Bologna last season, a campaign which saw the forward net 12 times in all competitions.

And now, it is claimed that he is eyeing a reunion, and "first contact has now been made between Juve and Motta’s former striker", as they look to bring his Old Trafford nightmare to an end.

It is added that "Juventus are in the front row" to sign the 23-year-old, who arrived for £36.5m just months ago and is on £105,000-a-week, though there is no suggestion that Manchester United have changed their stance on the youngster.

Nonetheless, with the Red Devils linked to several new forwards and Rasmus Hojlund already at the club, Zirkzee may only likely see his game time decrease in the months and years ahead, suggesting that perhaps a move away from Old Trafford is the best move for all parties.