Arsenal are prepared to submit a £50 million offer to sign one elite club's star player, and this possible transfer aims to tick off a key item on manager Mikel Arteta's transfer agenda for next year.

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool as Arteta holds in-form Liverpool

Despite the absence of a key trio in Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and captain Martin Odegaard, the north Londoners were unfortunate not to pick up all three points on Sunday against a high-flying Liverpool side firmly in contention for the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal took the lead against Liverpool twice, with Bukayo Saka passing a late fitness test and handing them an early advantage before Virgil van Dijk levelled the score soon afterwards.

Summer signing Mikel Merino restored Arsenal's lead just before half-time, burying a diving header past Caoimhin Kelleher, with Van Dijk's foot playing the Spaniard onside from a free-kick.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Whilst star Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah's equaliser just under 10 minutes from full-time resulted in Arsenal sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw, Arteta expressed delight with his Arsenal players for their display, especially considering the injury crisis which has befallen the squad in recent weeks.

"I’m very proud of the team especially with the situation that we are going through at the moment, and probably cannot imagine," said Arteta on Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

"But overall I think, especially first half, it was a total domination, we were really, really good, really sharp, really efficient, really determined and the result should’ve been bigger. Without conceding anything, basically we gave two goals away which is the disappointing part. And the fact we couldn’t see the game off, especially looking at ourselves, the two things that we didn’t do particularly well and obviously about other aspects."

One of the aspects which held Arsenal back from a win in the end was Arteta's lack of attacking options off the back, with striker Gabriel Jesus out-of-form and unable to provide a real difference off the bench.

There are suggestions that Jesus is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal, with Edu and his recruitment team targeting a new centre-forward in 2025.

Arsenal prepared to submit £50 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic

One potential target for the new year is Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who's started the new Serie A campaign in fine fashion and faces an uncertain future himself, with his contract expiring in 2026.

It is believed by some media sources that Arteta is a real admirer of Vlahovic, and the Serbia international is "most appreciated" by Arsenal's head coach as a top attacking target.

Now, as relayed by a Spanish media report this week, Arsenal are prepared to submit a £50 million bid for Vlahovic, and Juve are "evaluating" their potential proposal considering his contract situation.

The ex-Fiorentina star's haul of eight goals in 12 appearances across all competitions is a real indicator as to why Arsenal have re-established their interest in Vlahovic, and it is claimed a move could happen as early as January.