As Manchester United continue to struggle, Juventus are reportedly weighing up whether to offer one particular struggling star an escape route out of Old Trafford in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils were one of the biggest winners in the summer transfer window. INEOS splashed the cash; Erik ten Hag welcomed reinforcements in almost every position to improve his side once and for all. Yet, not much has changed. The Dutchman finds himself under increasing pressure with Manchester United sitting as low as low as 12th in the Premier League and on a run of just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Whether Ten Hag lasts until 2025 remains to be seen but if he does, then he may be left bidding farewell to a player who only just arrived during the summer in what would be the ultimate failure for all involved.

According to reports in Spain, Juventus are now weighing up a move to end Joshua Zirkzee's Manchester United nightmare as early as next year with the forward so far failing to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Signed for a reported £37m, Zirkzee was always unlikely to become an instant game-changer for the Red Devils given that he was still developing even at Bologna, but Ten Hag would have been right to expect a better return than one goal and one assist in 12 games.

So much of Manchester United's struggles came courtesy of their blunt attacking displays last season and Zirkzee was signed to help solve that. So far, however, he is yet to provide that solution.

"Interesting" Zirkzee must find Man Utd place

Arguably a bigger issue than his goalscoring record is the dilemma regarding Zirkzee's role. A few months into his time at Manchester United and it's still unclear whether the Red Devils signed a number 10, a false nine or someone they want to rely on to lead the line in pursuit of goals. And that's a problem that Ten Hag must solve as soon as possible.

Once Zirkzee has his role defined in this United side then all parties should benefit from that consistency, especially the former Bayern Munich man himself. Now that Rasmus Hoijlund is back to full fitness, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that the Red Devils have an ideal strike partnership. On paper, Hoijlund is a clinical goal-getter whilst Zirkzee is a player who will drop slightly deeper and perhaps create for the Dane to great effect.

Described as "one of the most interesting strikers in Italy" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last season, Zirkzee still has plenty to offer Manchester United and calling it quits this early into his time at Old Trafford would be an incredibly premature decision. All involved simply must maintain their patience.