Juventus have had their financial issues in recent years, but they are still one of the biggest clubs in Italy and Europe.

The Old Lady have a plethora of international players on the books and an annual payroll of €113,852,000, with the average player earning €75,499 a week.

But who earns the most in Turin? Football FanCast has ranked every Juventus player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Dusan Vlahovic €427,308 €22,220,000 2 Bremer €178,077 €9,260,000 3 Douglas Luiz €160,192 €8,330,000 4 Arthur €123,269 €6,410,000 5 Manuel Locatelli €117,500 €6,110,000 6 Teun Koopmeiners €110,962 €5,770,000 7 Danilo €98,654 €5,130,000 8 Francisco Conceicao €89,038 €4,630,000 9 Nicolas Gonzalez €88,846 €4,620,000 10 Arkadiusz Milik €86,346 €4,490,000 11 Andrea Cambiasso €85,385 €4,440,000 =12 Khephren Thuram €71,154 €3,700,000 =12 Michele Di Gregorio €71,154 €3,700,000 14 Weston McKennie €61,731 €3,210,000 15 Kenan Yildiz €56,923 €2,960,000 =16 Nicolo Fagioli €53,462 €2,780,000 =16 Mattia Perin €53,462 €2,780,000 18 Federico Gatti €49,808 €2,590,000 =19 Pierre Kalulu €49,231 €2,560,000 =19 Timothy Weah €49,231 €2,560,000 21 Juan Cabal €42,692 €2,220,000 22 Tiago Djalo €28,462 €1,480,000 =23 Carlo Pinsoglio €10,769 €560,000 =23 Samuel Mbangula €10,769 €560,000 =25 Jonas Rouhi €7,115 €370,000 =25 Nicolo Savona €7,115 €370,000 27 Paul Pogba €808 €42,000

Here's a detailed look at Juventus' top 10 earners...

10 Arkadiusz Milik

€86,346 per week

Starting the countdown is Poland international Arkadiusz Milik, who made his move permanent in 2023 after an initial loan spell in Turin.

The forward, now in his 30s, is under contract until 2026.

9 Nicolas Gonzalez

€88,846 per week

Winger Nicolas Gonzalez is officially on loan at Juventus for the 2024/25 season. However, there is an obligation to make his move permanent from Fiorentina at the end of the season for up to €38m.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez’s start in Turin has been disrupted by injury.

8 Francisco Conceicao

€89,038 per week

Another loanee for the 2024/25 season is Francisco Conceicao, who like Gonzalez, also plays out on the wing.

Juventus paid a hefty loan fee to FC Porto for Conceicao's services, and they'll reportedly have the first chance to activate the player's €30m release clause in 2025, should they wish.

7 Danilo

€98,654 per week

After part-time roles with Real Madrid and Manchester City, versatile defender Danilo has found a home in Turin with Juventus.

The Brazilian joined in a big-money transfer back in 2019 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the Old Lady, captaining the side following Leonardo Bonucci's exit.

6 Teun Koopmeiners

€110,962 per week

Costing more than €50m from Serie A rivals Atalanta, Teun Koopmeiners was a marquee addition for Juventus in 2024.

The Dutch midfielder helped Atalanta to Europa League glory and signed a five-year deal in Turin, looking to win more silverware with Juve.

5 Manuel Locatelli

€117,500 per week

Defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been a Juventus player since 2021, although they initially signed the Italian on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy from Sassuolo.

Locatelli has been a regular since signing and is under contract until 2028.

4 Arthur

€123,269 per week

Midfielder Arthur has been on the books with Juventus since 2020, but has struggled to make a huge impact.

Signed from Barcelona in a huge €70m+ transfer, Arthur has already been sent out on loan to Liverpool and Fiorentina. His current Juventus contract doesn’t expire until 2026.

3 Douglas Luiz

€160,192 per week

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

Another Brazilian midfielder on the books of Juventus is Douglas Luiz, who joined from Aston Villa in 2024.

Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Jr headed the other way in order to bring Luiz to Italy, with girlfriend Alisha Lehmann also swapping Villa for Juventus that summer.

2 Bremer

€178,077 per week

Picking up more than €9m per season is centre-back Bremer, who has been a Juventus player since 2022.

Signed from Torino, the Brazilian has continued to impress in Serie A, but unfortunately required surgery on an ACL injury in October 2024.

1 Dusan Vlahovic

€427,308 per week

Comfortably Juventus' highest-paid player is striker Dusan Vlahovic, who earns a whopping €22.22m per season in Turin.

Juventus won the race to sign the Serbia international from Fiorentina in 2022 for an initial €70m, though Vlahovic has been linked with a move away in recent windows, so his days as an Old Lady player could be numbered.