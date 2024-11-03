In what could leave Marco Silva without one of his star men after losing Joao Palhinha in the summer, Juventus have now reportedly set their sights on signing a Fulham defender once 2025 arrives.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers deserve significant credit for how they've started the Premier League campaign even after losing Palhinha in the summer transfer window, but they could now become the victims of their success yet again. Sitting respectably in mid-table as a result of their steady start, Fulham will be desperate to avoid an exodus of star men in the new year.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, Silva will be hoping to add to his side in either January or next summer, with Fulham already linked to the likes of Joyskim Dawa in an attempt to bolster their backline. The 6 foot 4 central defender reportedly received contact from the west London club earlier last month as they prepare to make their move ahead of both Everton and Leeds United.

It's a move that could quickly prove to be all important if the Cottagers are to lose yet another star man. According to Serie A reporter Giovanni Albanese, Juventus are plotting a move to sign Joachim Andersen as they look to build Thiago Motta's defence.

It would certainly be quite the move for the defender, given that the £90,000-a-week man only just arrived at Fulham in the summer transfer window. However, in many ways, Juventus' interest sums up just how successful Andersen's start to life at Craven Cottage has been. To now lose the 28-year-old in a similar fashion to Palhinha would represent a frustrating blow.

When the transfer window arrives and Juventus assess their options, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Andersen receives an offer from the Serie A giants and if he will be lured away from Fulham.

"Outstanding" Andersen has become key man at Fulham

It should come as no surprise that Andersen has adjusted to life at Fulham so seamlessly given how he impressed during his time on loan at Craven Cottage, not to mention at Crystal Palace, where he earned the praise of former manager Roy Hodgson.

The ex-Palace boss told reporters via the York Press after a draw against Brentford last season: "I thought Joachim Andersen was the outstanding player today in our team and maybe the outstanding player on the field.

"I thought he was a colossus today, he won every header in both ends of the field and I thought he won every challenge he went into, he was a leader figure and he drove the team forward.

"He wasn’t afraid to come more than midway into the opponent’s half as we saw and he was playing balls and spraying it around from about 25 yards from goal and that was a great responsibility that he took there."

A move to a European club of Juventus' stature would arguably be long overdue for Andersen after such an impressive spell in the Premier League, but Silva is unlikely to share the same sentiment given just how important he has become, starting six out of nine games ahead of their upcoming west London derby with the Bees.