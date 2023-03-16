France international and football superstar Paul Pogba has definitely had a poor couple of years based on his own self-set high standards given the titles and accolades the 29-year-old has earned, or been presented with, across his career.

Having initially caused controversy by leaving Le Harve for Manchester United's famed Academy set up despite written agreements having been made, Pogba moved on in 2012 having failed to agree a new contract, and even Sir Alex Ferguson was not happy with the situation, taking to the press to criticise Pogba's behaviour saying as far as he was concerned Pogba had signed for Juventus "a long time ago as far as we're aware."

Ferguson further accused him of a complete lack of respect, stating "It is disappointing. I don't think he showed us any respect at all, to be honest. I'm quite happy that if they (players) carry on that way, they're probably better doing it away from us."

Pogba will have felt justified though, he truly made a name for himself when he officially joined the Italian Serie A giants. Trophies and success followed, both on a club and personal level, but equally on an international level for his country - the 2018 FIFA World Cup success being the most notable. Controversy remained a subtle part of his back story however.

In 2016, he returned to his former club as they were convinced to pay a whopping £90 million for their former Academy graduates services and whilst things started brightly enough as he more than made his mark on the Premier League, controversy again was never far behind a man who clearly backs himself over others. He had issues with Jose Mourinho over the captaincy, there was a training ground confrontation on top and ultimately the softly spoken (and self-proclaimed) Special One, branded Pogba a 'virus' on team form and he was subsequently dropped.

Things improved for the Frenchman as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho in the dugout and the 2018/19 campaign saw him at his most productive on the pitch - albeit not consistent. He was again antsy for a new adventure the following season, and he was not quiet in letting that be known. He did, however, see his contract out and remained at the club until the summer of 2022, wherein, he again returned to Juventus looking to reinvigorate himself.

It has not been plain sailing again though, and things certainly came to a head this week as Pogba again found himself dropped from first-team duties over a disciplinary breach. In the build-up to their Europa League tie with Freiburg, the BBC reported that the disciplinary issue in question was a failure to turn up on time for a team meeting on Wednesday, and that left coach Max Allegri with no option but to refuse to name him in the squad for Thursday's first leg clash.

If Pogba wanted a fresh start last summer, this is the last thing he needed to restore his reputation as he has only made two substitute appearances for them since his return after suffering a serious knee injury during pre-season. He opted against surgery focusing on not club, but the World Cup instead, and then was left with no option but to go under the knife and fans of the Bianconeri will certainly have their own thoughts about that perceived commitment - as will future potential employees, as fans certainly will.