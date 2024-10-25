All signs apparently point towards an illustrious player joining Arsenal, with his club scheduling talks over a new contract in an attempt to keep their star.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

The Gunners' succession of injury worries during the early stages of this season have perhaps emphasised the need for back-up options in key areas of the squad.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Takhehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori have all suffered injuries at various points, with manager Mikel Arteta handed real selection headaches lately.

There are a few major doubts ahead of their blockbuster Premier League clash at home to title rivals Liverpool this weekend, including the likes of Saka and Calafiori, while it remains to be seen when club captain Odegaard will be available for selection following his ankle ligament injury last month.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

In light of these concerns, it is believed by some that Arsenal could take to the transfer market in an attempt to sign alternatives to star players. Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team reportedly want a rotational option who can come in for Saka, with Arsenal eyeing a January move for Bryan Mbeumo after his excellent start to the season for Brentford.

Meanwhile, Calafiori's injury and William Saliba's red card, not to mention another problem for Tomiyasu, has exposed Arsenal's lack of central defensive quality behind their traditional mainstay starters.

Some reports have claimed that Arsenal are prepared to bid for £42 million Isak Hien, who has impressed during the early stages of this season for Atalanta. The search for a striker remains ongoing as well, following Arteta and Edu's widely reported failed summer attempt to strike a deal for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko.

A fair few centre-forwards have been linked since then, despite Kai Havertz proving reliable in his makeshift striker role. According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato this week, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target for the club ahead of 2025.

Juventus attempting new Vlahovic contract as Arsenal circle

The Italian news outlet writes that Juve's striker and the Old Lady are set for more new contract talks before the end of the year, as the Serie A giants are keen to try and iron out a long-term agreement.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli wants to spread out his £192,000-per-week salary over several seasons, as Juve are struggling to meet his wage demands right now. Vlahovic, who's scored seven goals across 11 appearances in all competitions so far, is free to leave in 2026 as things stand.

Calciomercato claim that Vlahovic's path leads "mainly to England and Arsenal", if the Serbia international cannot agree terms on an extension. His agent, Darko Ristic, was recently spotted in Turin - which has only fueled speculation over Vlahovic's future.