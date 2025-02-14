Juventus have made their transfer stance over selling a "fantastic" forward in their squad crystal clear, following a failed bid from West Ham United to sign the player.

West Ham sign Ferguson after multiple January bids for attackers

Hammers boss Graham Potter eventually got his desired new striker on winter transfer deadline day, with the club sealing a straight loan deal for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

The Irishman could make his debut against Brentford this weekend, depending on whether Potter elects to start the new arrival or opts to use Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift centre-forward once again.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

West Ham supporters will be hoping he can replicate his 2022/2023 form at the London Stadium, following two campaigns blighted by injury and falling down the Amex Stadium pecking order.

Ferguson's arrival comes as a boost for Potter given Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug's long-term injury problems, but the 20-year-old was by no means their only striker target in January.

West Ham also made a failed attempt to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax, despite going as far as to agree personal terms (talkSPORT), with the Irons having an offer rejected for PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi as well.

Now, it has emerged that West Ham also tried their luck with a mid-season swoop for highly-rated young Juve forward Samuel Mbangula.

The 21-year-old has been a very useful asset for the Old Lady across 2024/2025 - scoring four goals and bagging four assists in 25 total appearances so far - and this is apparently attracted interest from east London.

Juventus stance after failed bid from West Ham for Samuel Mbangula

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, West Ham had an £8 million bid rejected for Mbangula in January, with Juve firm on their demands if Potter's side wish to come back in with another attempt this summer.

The Serie A heavyweights want nearly triple that amount at a minimum, around £21 million, and his price tag could even go as high as £25 million if the Belgian carries on his impressive performances.

That being said, if West Ham or any other interested side offer an amount around the latter fee, then Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will certainly be tempted to sell.

"We are a young team that has to inject a lot of pace into the game in order to cause problems for teams," Juventus boss Thiago Motta told a press conference, later praising Mbangula.

"Once again today, the players who came off the bench raised the level of the team. I am very happy with Mbangula. He presses, he dribbles, he scores goals. He always has a fantastic attitude, he always gives everything."