Tottenham have been dealt a reported transfer blow as it emerged that they may be beaten to a signing by another of Europe's elite this summer, with the player ready to turn down Spurs in order to make the move happen.

Tottenham on hunt for defender

Ange Postecoglou's side are set for a busy summer, with a whole host of players facing an uncertain future come the end of the current Premier League season.

Eric Dier has departed on loan to Bayern Munich, while Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga are both likely to depart the club permanently when they return from their loan spells at Leeds United and Millwall respectively.

In the current squad, there are question marks over Ben Davies, who is now set to miss the rest of the season through injury. Emerson Royal's future is also unclear, and should he and the others depart north London, Postecoglou would be left with just five senior defenders.

And the potential consequences of injury have already been clear at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this season, with Micky van de Ven having suffered hamstring problems twice in what has been an incredibly impressive first season in English football.

Both of his periods of absence have coincided with a dip in his side's form - something that has left Champions League football looking unlikely for next season. Capable cover for the Dutchman must therefore feature highly on Postecoglou's shopping list this summer.

Van de Ven's importance to Tottenham 2023/24 Premier League With Van de Ven Without Van de Ven Games 22 11 Wins 13 5 Win % 59% 45% Losses 4 5 Goals conceded per game 1.45 1.81 Points per game 2 2.06

Now, they have been dealt a blow on that front.

Juventus move ahead of Tottenham for target

Just last week, it was believed that Tottenham were leading the race to sign Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has been impressing for Thiago Motta's Bologna side this season.

The defender has been a regular feature under Motta and it has been reported by Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) that Spurs' scouts had "promoted him with flying colours" as a potential summer signing, with the increasingly familiar Serie A to north London route once again set to be trodden.

However, that no longer seems to be the case, in a blow to their transfer plans.

That comes as Serie A giants Juventus are "ready to take pole position" in the race for his signature, according to the latest reports.

Calafiori is reportedly valued at around €25m (£21.4m), but as per usual, Juventus have a way around paying the full fee.

Bologna are "open" to a player-plus-cash deal for the impressive youngster, it is claimed, in news that has only boosted the hopes of the Turin side of landing their man this summer.

Better yet from their standpoint, Calafiori himself is said to prefer the prospect of staying in Serie A, which could yet play further into their hands.

Such news comes as a blow to Tottenham, who themselves were keen to land the defender. However, they may be forced to look elsewhere now.