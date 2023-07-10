It's easier to say who hasn't made the move to Saudi Arabia these days rather than those who have, such is the high number of stars opting for the big-money transfer, rather than remaining in Europe.

We've seen Karim Benzema make the switch, with N'Golo Kante joining him. Meanwhile, many other Chelsea stars also jumped ship to swap Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia.

Players in their prime have even been making the move, too. Ruben Neves ended his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, before Celtic star Jota also made a similar move, despite still only being 24.

And it seems as though Paul Pogba could potentially be about to follow suit, in what would be one of the biggest transfers yet. After all, the Frenchman was pictured in Saudi Arabia recently sparking a great deal of speculation.

What's the latest on Paul Pogba and Juventus?

Playing for Juventus right now isn't exactly the easiest of rides. The Italian giants were handed a point deduction in Serie A last season after Financial Fair Play issues, placing them in a Europa Conference League spot. And if things couldn't get any worse, they were then kicked out of that spot altogether, forced to settle for a campaign without European football.

As for Pogba, he endured arguably his most frustrating season yet as a player. This comes from a midfielder who had a spell to forget at Manchester United, too.

The France international is yet to really get going at Juventus, in truth. Every time it looked like he might last season, an injury occurred. In total, in the last campaign, he missed 52 games. That is, give or take, the entire season.

For a player who was meant to find his feet again after leaving Old Trafford, it's not exactly an ideal situation.

From Pogba's perspective, too, not getting any younger, his ambition may not lie at a club without European football. After failing to ever make an impact at United, he will not want to waste any more time in what once looked like a career destined for greatness.

With that in mind, his next career step is certainly something to keep an eye on this summer.

Paul Pogba pictured in Saudi Arabia

Sparking even more rumours about his future in Italy, Pogba recently took to Instagram to post pictures in Saudi Arabia. With that, many jumped to the conclusion that a transfer could be possible this summer – while a video also emerged of him.

As per Fabrizio Romano, however, sources close to the 30-year-old have since poured cold water on the rumours of a potential move this summer.

The journalist explained: "Paul Pogba on Instagram after links with Saudi clubs — already denied by several sources close to Paul tonight."

Of course, things can change quickly in football and it would be unwise to rule out a Saudi move just yet.

Even so, with that said, it looks as though Pogba is set to remain a Juventus player for the time being. No doubt, the focus will instantly turn to regaining their Champions League place next season, and potentially winning the Scudetto once more.

It'll be far from easy, though, given last season's struggles alongside the chaos off the pitch, culminating in a deduction of points. All in all, for Pogba and Juventus, it was a season to forget so it's no shock it had led to a summer of uncertainty and speculation.