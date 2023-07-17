By the time Romelu Lukaku ends his career, he can at least say that it was interesting, at times. The striker's list of clubs seems to grow with each summer these days, without ever settling back into the incredible form that he showed for Inter Milan in the 20/21 season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions.

That impressive spell in Italy attracted the attention of Chelsea, of course, resulting in the Belgian making a move he has likely regretted ever since. Failing to make much of an impact at Stamford Bridge, an inconsistent loan spell back at Inter followed last season, leading us to now, where he could be about to stab the club in the back by joining rivals Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In a slightly awkward moment, however, Juventus fans have reacted to the rumours, with a number of supporters airing their concerns outside the club's medical centre.

Juventus fans deliver verdict on Romelu Lukaku

As per Romano, Inter have pulled out of the race to sign Lukaku this summer, with Juventus' bid for the Chelsea forward becoming valid if Dusan Vlahovic leaves this summer, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ironically enough, PSG fans have recently staged their own protests about possibly signing Vlahovic, saying: “You come to Paris, we cut your three fingers off!“

Back with Lukaku, though, Serie A giants have Juve reportedly placed a €37.5m (£32.20m), plus €2.5m (£2.15m) in add-ons, bid for the Belgian, who may well find himself playing for Inter's title rivals next season.

Of course, there's still a long way to go in this saga, with the move relying on other players, too, but this hasn't stopped Juventus fans from letting their feelings known.

Gathering outside the club's medical centre, fans were heard chanting: "We don't want Lukaku."

How many goals did Romelu Lukaku score for Chelsea?

When Lukaku signed for Chelsea in 2021 off the back of a 30-goal campaign for Inter, it looked as though the Blues would finally see their number nine curse come to an end, which saw the likes of Alvaro Morata, and Fernando Torres flop.

The curse quickly continued, however, as Lukaku scored just eight Premier League goals, and infamously shared his regret over the move midway through the season in an interview that all but ended his time at Chelsea.

In total, he scored 15 goals in his second spell at the Blues.

In the space of a season back in England's top flight, the forward's reputation took a significant hit. From a 30-goal striker, who was tipped for great things at Chelsea, potential suitors found themselves looking at a player who struggled, before creating controversy in the middle of a campaign with that aforementioned interview.

As shown in Italy, if a team can get the best out of Lukaku, then they'll have themselves a consistent goalscorer.

Given Juventus' need to get back into the Champions League next season, however, the question must be asked as to whether the Belgian is worth the risk.

They can ill-afford another season to forget, that's for sure. After missing out on the Scudetto for three consecutive seasons, the last thing that they'll want is to witness another team take the Italian crown. Getting back to their dominant best will be the number one priority for Juventus.