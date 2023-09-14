Arsenal have started the season well on paper, sitting fifth in the Premier League and unbeaten after just four games. However, the performances have left little to be desired, having failed to blow away any of their opposition despite the apparent ease of their opening fixtures, Manchester United aside.

Mikel Arteta will likely be worried about how to fix such an issue, which does seem to be stemming from a lack of creativity from deep.

Last season the Gunners enjoyed the outstanding midfield exploits of Granit Xhaka, who in a shocking turn of events had moulded himself into one of their most important players. He would score seven, assist seven, and provide 1.4 key passes per game across a term where he maintained a 7.05 average rating, via Sofascore.

However, in an effort to dramatically lower the average age of their squad, the Spaniard saw fit to sanction his exit, with Bayer Leverkusen the new beneficiaries.

The task now remains to find someone to fulfil that role with the same attacking impetus as the Swiss, with there being few glaring options, despite their summer of heavy spending which included Kai Havertz.

Therefore, perhaps following a successful international break for many of their stars, Arteta could seek to emulate the success found by deploying one of his players in a new role.

How is Kai Havertz playing?

At this moment in time, it is Havertz who has been employed to fill such an important position. Despite a fairly impressive start, where he has admittedly faltered at the final hurdle on numerous occasions, sections of the media have unsurprisingly flooded to criticise the German.

Speaking live on talkSPORT after he had completed his £65m move to the Emirates, pundit Jamie O'Hara boldly claimed: "What Kai Havertz? He can’t even hit a barn door. He wasn’t good enough for Chelsea so they got rid of him. I am telling you now that Kai Havertz will be a flop at Arsenal. I don’t think it’s going to work out and I don’t think it’s going to fit into their mould.”

Since then, Don Hutchinson has backed up such notions by suggesting his presence disrupts the team, speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport: "What’s happened is a manager being stubborn and a manager who has spent an awful lot of money on Kai Havertz and now he’s trying to shoehorn him in and it’s unbalanced them."

However, with a 7.05 average rating, this is a suggestion somewhat unsustained. After all, despite failing to score or assist, he is posting 1.5 shots and 1.5 key passes per game, alongside a further 89% pass accuracy and 3.8 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

The former Chelsea man remains industrious and creative but has little to show for his efforts, thus explaining the criticism.

Perhaps, in an effort to remove the 24-year-old from the firing line and allow him some more time to adjust to the needs of his new role, Arteta could now drop Havertz in favour of another star ready to take his place.

Given Leandro Trossard's recent display for Belgium, where he actually starred in central midfield, it already seems like a solution has presented itself.

How did Leandro Trossard play for Belgium?

Having been a consistently creative threat throughout his career, last season marked a standout for the 28-year-old as he traded Brighton and Hove Albion for the Gunners in January.

The plan was for him to bring some added firepower to the wings, which he admittedly achieved, but now his versatility could help elsewhere.

Following in the footsteps of Belgium national team boss, Domenico Tedesco, Arteta could seek to add that goalscoring prowess to his engine room in an effort to finally replace Xhaka.

After all, Trossard thrived in that aforementioned clash with Estonia, maintaining a 7.80 average rating during his 66 minutes on the pitch.

This was a figure supported by his one goal, two key passes and 100% duel success rate. In fact, such was his stellar display in the engine room, only two other players on the pitch recorded higher ratings, via Sofascore.

Should the former Seagulls star manage to maintain such levels, translating them back into the Premier League, the north London outfit could have the answer to their longstanding issue.

How good is Leandro Trossard?

When viewing his figures from last term, in which he did not allow his £27m mid-season move to impact his form, it marks an exciting prospect to add such unbridled creativity into an area that has been sorely lacking it.

After all, across 36 league games, Trossard posted eight goals and 12 assists, understandably boasting a lofty 7.09 average rating, via Sofascore. Writer Hayley McGoldrick even suggested the 27-cap Belgian was a "magician" back in March, with his new fanbase becoming instantly enamoured with the man who very nearly pushed them towards the league title.

Such impressive underlying figures were also worth noting, as they paint the winger as a more well-rounded asset, easily capable of deputising in the midfield alongside the ever-present and always-solid Declan Rice. Posting 1.5 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, he also enjoyed 2.4 duels won per game, winning possession 0.9 times per game too, via Sofascore.

In fact, Arteta even sought to emphasise the lofty impact he had enjoyed, noting: "Seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine. He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that.”

To see the 41-year-old manager even outlining his versatility should be proof enough, with another position clearly ready to add to that ever-growing list that Trossard can occupy.

Leandro Trossard's position played Number of games played Left Winger 142 Attacking Midfielder 37 Centre Forward 32 Left Midfield 17 Second Striker 14 Right Winger 9

All stats via Transfermarkt

Although Xhaka is a man who will be tough to emulate, given the recent backlash aimed at Havertz, the bar has never been lower for someone to step into this role.

Now marks the perfect time for experimentation, with there arguably few more deserving of a consistent starting spot than Trossard. Whether he has a future in midfield remains to be seen, but the early signs are promising.