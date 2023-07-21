Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, who has garnered widespread interest after an outstanding season in France.

Wahi could benefit Arsenal's summer signing Kai Havertz the most, as the young forward's creativity and goalscoring abilities would complement Havertz's playmaking skills.

The potential signing of Wahi could be similar to Arsenal's capture of Nicolas Anelka in 1997, as both players possess physical similarities and the ability to make an impact at a young age.

Arsenal continue to be linked with a host of potential new signings despite their proactivity, yet there is one freshly touted option that could form a frightening partnership with another of their summer additions...

Who is joining Arsenal this summer?

The latest transfer claim comes courtesy of French outlet RMC Sport, who suggest that the Gunners remain interested in signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi.

Having enjoyed a truly outstanding season in his homeland, the 20-year-old finisher has unsurprisingly begun to garner widespread interest. Although Chelsea are noted as a potential destination, it is said that Mikel Arteta has enquired regarding his availability. Talks are expected to continue in the coming days.

Having had a €40m (£34m) price tag slapped on him back in May, the Frenchman will not come cheap despite his lack of experience. He would add to a transfer window of vast change for the north London outfit, having already welcomed Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to the Emirates.

It is the latter of this trio that would likely benefit most from the proposed deal.

How good is Elye Wahi?

With Chelsea having endured one of their toughest campaigns in recent history, their German maestro unsurprisingly suffered too. Especially since he was often deployed as a centre-forward, despite his preferred position being deeper.

As such, he was often lambasted for his lack of cutting-edge and consistency, despite scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Should Wahi enter the fold at the Emirates, to compete with Gabriel Jesus, at last, the 24-year-old magician will be allowed to move into his starring role, where he can instead shine just behind the striker, dictating the play.

After all, when compared to other forwards across Europe, he does rank in the top 9% for progressive passes per 90, and did manage to average 1.1 key passes per game last term in the league too.

Combining this kind of creativity with the speed and directness of Wahi would offer a new dimension to the slow, mediated build-up that Arteta has been famed for. The young marksman did notch 19 goals in Ligue 1 last term alongside a further six assists, as if to outline his goalscoring credentials.

He also did so with a 30% conversion rate, suggesting that should Havertz create, he can be safe in the knowledge that the German will often score.

Were the Gunners to tempt the France U21 international to join, it could even bare striking similarities with their capture of Nicolas Anelka back in 1997.

Moving from Paris Saint-Germain, the teenager joined under the newly-appointed Arsene Wenger and immediately fought for his first-team spot.

When it came, he proved instrumental in finally securing Arsenal that coveted Premier League title, recording 12 goal contributions in the league and even scoring in their FA Cup final win as they claimed the double.

The year following he would record a further 17 league goals, truly establishing himself as a fine asset for his legendary French coach.

His confidence to move to a new country at such a young age paid off, and with an injury to Ian Wright handing him his chance, he never looked back.

Wahi could seek to emulate this path, as a compatriot sharing many of the physical similarities with the 44-year-old.

The two stand at 6 foot and 6 foot 1 respectively, and were blessed with lightning-quick speed and an ability to leave defenders for dead whilst playing on the shoulder.

Such a notion is emphasised by words from his national team coach at youth level, Sylvain Rippol, noted:

"He's a racy player, a space-taking player who hurts the opponent in behind and who makes them retreat. There are not many like him. And when I see the form of Elye, over the last few months, of course, the squad needs his qualities."

Perhaps a switch to north London could kickstart his career in the same way it did Anelka's, who would go on to win two English leagues, three FA Cups, one Italian league, a Champions League and a European Championship.