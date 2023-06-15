Arsenal have shifted their focus onto another Premier League star amid long-standing interest in Declan Rice...

What's the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to offer a fresh transfer target of interest to Mikel Arteta.

He wrote:

"Arsenal are in talks to sign Kai Havertz after positive contacts on player side — he’s keen on the move. Chelsea want around £75m for Havertz now, Arsenal will not pay that amount. Real Madrid talks currently off. Arsenal priority: bid for Declan Rice soon".

Whilst this deal seems far from completion, it marks the start of a startling saga that has seemingly developed from nowhere. Edu seems keen on bolstering his striking options, given Gabriel Jesus' injury woes from the previous term.

The German international has just two years left on his £150k-per-week deal, which could tempt Chelsea to sanction an exit below the aforementioned valuation.

Could Kai Havertz replicate any Arsenal legends?

With a tall slender body but a grace and comfort on the ball, Havertz is something of a physical marvel as an attacking threat.

Having risen to prominence in his homeland, starring for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old notched 18 goals and assisted a further nine in his final year before moving to Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard saw fit to unload £71m to tempt the youngster to join.

His goalscoring prowess was unlike most other number tens, and yet he has found himself somewhat lost among the vast managerial upheaval in West London.

Despite recording 47 goal contributions across those three years, including a goal in their Champions League final triumph, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has still questioned his place in this side, noting:

"Look at Havertz. I mean, he saw two managers off. He's not doing anything. He's not a No 9, he's not a No 10. He's not holding the ball up, he's not scoring goals."

Perhaps a move to north London, where the conditions are far more favourable, could see him finally realise the immense potential that has gone awry.

After all, his physique does resemble that of a former Emirates favourite Robin van Persie, as well as the goalscoring talents of his past having matched some seasons of the lethal Dutchman. For example, during the 2018/19 campaign, Havertz scored 17 league goals from a no.10 sort of role.

Meanwhile, across his sprawling career in England, the former Manchester United striker would score 18 or more in three separate campaigns, often hitting double figures in the league too.

This, combined with their shared technique and quality left foot makes them all the more similar, as Thomas Tuchel outlined:

"I see a bit of Dennis Bergkamp, Robin Van Persie, [Dimitar] Berbatov kind of player. He can play in the half position because he has good runs, but also feels free from the nine and creates overload to one side."

Although his career has not yet panned out as planned, Arteta has already proven his ability to make something out of nothing with his current Arsenal project.

The Emirates could well be a perfect new home to transform Havertz into the player many thought he would become.