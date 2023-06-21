Arsenal seem to finally be closing in on a new signing, although surprisingly it is not Declan Rice just yet.

What's the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

The latest comes from journalist David Ornstein, who broke the news earlier today that Mikel Arteta has now all but confirmed a deal to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates.

Writing on his Twitter, the Athletic reporter said: "Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course."

It seems that for all their frugality in sorting out a deal with West Ham United for their captain, the north London outfit were much more forthright when it came to tempting Havertz.

Would Kai Havertz improve Arsenal?

When Havertz first moved to Stamford Bridge, there was excitement at what this tall but technically gifted maestro could bring to Frank Lampard's team.

However, the magical gem has since overseen three different managers, having even remained in place for the return of the aforementioned Blues legend two years after his initial sacking.

Whilst this tumultuous tenure has somewhat limited his growth, many still remember the fine things he did for Bayer Leverkusen that led to such a mouth-watering £75.8m move.

After all, his final year in his homeland saw him record 27 goal contributions in all competitions as a youngster, with Bundesliga legend Matthias Sammer having already suggested he was capable of "world-class" moments.

Having only managed nine goals and one assist as a central striker most recently, he still remains a creative leader that could help Bukayo Saka flourish further.

When compared to other strikers across Europe, the 24-year-old ranks in the top 9% for progressive passes per 90, the top 8% for passes completed per 90 and the top 6% for pass completion rate, via FBref.

Given that the England international managed 14 goals and 11 assists in the league last campaign, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus the two who shared the role as number nine given the latter's injury woes, to replace this with the ever-reliability of Havertz's creativity would surely allow the 21-year-old to explode and propel these figures even further upwards.

His ability to drop deep and dictate the play could allow Saka to make scything runs in behind, in a similar way to how Roberto Firmino used to supplement Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

This could be the perfect player to bolster Arteta's front line, which has been craving additional quality and competition for the forwards. Such creativity in a striker is such a rare commodity and could prove imperative in their efforts to maintain another title fight next season with their star man, Saka, set to get even better.