A fresh twist has surfaced regarding the future of one of Manchester City's players this summer, with reports suggesting Pep Guardiola may be stuck with a man with no future under the Spaniard.

City on title charge again

Unbeaten in the Premier League in 2024, Manchester City and Guardiola know that if they take nine points from their final three Premier League games, they will be crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

Though a point behind Arsenal as it stands, the Cityzens have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's side, meaning that they will finish two points ahead of the Gunners if both sides win their remaining fixtures.

City face a trip to Tottenham, as well as games against West Ham United and Fulham, while Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to take on a wounded Manchester United before playing host to Everton on the final day of the season, with the already safe Toffees boasting the best form of the sides that either team have left to face.

Though it will have been far from a vintage Premier League campaign for Guardiola's side, to achieve 91 points while bereft of key man Kevin de Bruyne for half the season has been an impressive feat, while they could yet make it a double winning season should they beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 25th May.

There is set to be change aplenty this summer though, with fresh blood needed and the futures of Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne all up in the air. And there has been an added twist.

Clubs refusing to pay up for City struggler

That comes in the form of the future of midfield man Kalvin Phillips. The ex-Leeds United star made just six starts in 18 months at the Etihad, where he was labelled as overweight by Guardiola. It saw him lose his place in the England setup and in a bid to win it back, he headed out on loan to West Ham in January.

However, that move could not have gone worse. He has played just 319 minutes across 10 appearances for the Hammers, and has only started three games, one of which he was substituted at half time in and another he was sent off after 71 minutes.

Phillips at West Ham Starts 3 Wins while starting 0 Fouls committed 14 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

The London side are almost certain not to make his loan move permanent this summer, especially in light of the impending departure of David Moyes, which means Phillips will return to the Etihad with four years still left to run on his £150,000 per week contract.

It had been expected that he would then depart permanently, even if it wasn't to West Ham. But now, as per Football Insider, a summer departure is in doubt because "the midfielder’s asking price is too high for clubs to consider a move", despite the fact that Phillips "has no future" under Pep.

The 28-year-old is reportedly valued at around £40m by the Cityzens, who want to recoup most of the £45m that they shelled out to sign him two years ago. However, with the hefty price having "put off multiple clubs", they will either have to reduce it, or Phillips may have to spend another season on the bench in Manchester.