Leeds United are a side that finally seems to have earned some stability in the Championship, after a rocky start that saw Daniel Farke scamper to figure out his favoured system.

Having seemingly settled on the spine with which a successful campaign will hopefully be enjoyed, the Whites have since risen up to fifth, although are part of the playoff-seeking group that has been left behind by leaders Leicester City and the chasing Ipswich Town.

With a long season ahead, there will be plenty of opportunity to shorten that gap, with an instant Premier League return likely high on the former Norwich City boss' agenda.

He would outline his intentions when offering a recent detailed reply, after a reporter questioned his preference to start Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter in opposing roles: "But believe me when it comes down to strikers I know my business. I know my business. I know what I have to do and also when it comes down to win this league. I know my business, so let's not speak about this topic anymore."

It feels like the club is finally healing after years of mismanagement, with a true leader at the helm once again set to usher in a period of prosperity. Whilst it was likely not solely down to his departure, it does feel like Kalvin Phillips' exit marked the beginning of the end for the Whites' time in the top flight.

Why did Kalvin Phillips leave Leeds?

Having emerged through the academy, the 27-year-old midfielder was an instant fan favourite around Elland Road, as a combative yet classy presence in the engine room.

He had starred in the Championship, even earning an England call-up following their promotion, before then translating his outstanding attributes into the Premier League.

Such form was always bound to draw interest, but it felt like his affiliation with the club, alongside his injury woes, might ensure he stuck around in Yorkshire a little longer.

In the end, the allure of Manchester City proved too much, and he would depart for a mouth-watering £45m fee; a huge figure considering the enforcer had started just 18 league games the year prior due to various ailments.

Since moving to the Etihad, opportunities have hardly been more forthcoming.

Upon making the ill-fated move, Phillips would seek to justify his departure by noting: "It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to City, to improve my game in loads of different ways. It’s hard for me to say right now how I’m going to play a role in the team because it’s very difficult to come into a team of eighteen superstars."

Jesse Marsch would even suggest that the Leeds-born star "misses being here" after he had returned to Elland Road to watch a game in December 2022.

Given how good he was, and how far he has since fallen, that should come as no surprise.

How good was Kalvin Phillips?

It would be hard to argue against the 2020/21 campaign being Phillips' finest to date, given just how exceptional and important he became not just for club but for country as well.

Having first starred in the Premier League, with his 7.21 average match rating indicative of an outstanding performer, he would translate his form onto the world stage as a mainstay for Gareth Southgate's England as they reached the Euro 2020 final, losing to Italy.

Kalvin Phillips' Championship Stats (19/20) Average Rating 7.28 Appearances 37 Goal Contributions 4 Key Passes per game 1.8 Tackles per game 2.6 Duels Won per game 6.4

His league form was upheld by a number of starring statistics, as his 85% pass accuracy and 1.2 key passes per game outlined his economical incision, whilst his 1.6 interceptions and 2.6 tackles showcased his defensive steel, via Sofasore.

Former Three Lions boss Fabio Capello would then rush to praise the man dubbed 'the Yorkshire Pirlo', suggesting that whilst the nickname was wide of the mark, he did boast some truly outstanding qualities: "Phillips is not like Pirlo and he will never be. He is a much faster and more aggressive player, of good quality but he is not Andrea's heir. He reflects a lot the tactical qualities of Marcelo Bielsa.

"At Leeds with Bielsa, Phillips has really grown a lot and today he is the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch - but no one should compare him to Pirlo."

It is a testament to such consistently impressive showings that talkSPORT pundit Perry Groves would suggest he was worth an astronomical fee: "Kalvin Phillips fits Liverpool perfectly. The energy they play with, the closing down, his athleticism, his passing range. What would he cost? £100million."

Andrew Hughes, the former Leeds midfielder and current coach, would seek to explain how Phillips' rise came about and offer his own valuation: "The only way to get someone who can cover and do the same job perfectly is to spend £50 million, at least. That’s what a player like him costs. Rather than talking about how other players match up, you just have to accept he’s very special."

What is Kalvin Phillips doing now?

It is fair to say that since moving to Manchester, things have not worked out well for the former Leeds United favourite.

Opportunities have been scarce, and as such it seems his interest has naturally waned too. Guardiola would even offer a scathing criticism of the midfielder back in 2022, suggesting: "He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play."

As such, the £150k-per-week dud would manage just two league starts last campaign across his 12 appearances, and seems set to endure a similarly quiet year yet again, having yet to start in the league after eight games, only three of which he has seen time on the pitch.

Featuring too infrequently was always bound to see his value drop, but few could have predicted it would be as harsh as CIES Football Observatory suggests, who offer a miserable €10m (£9m) valuation for the 28-cap workhorse.

This has even led to rumours regarding his future at the Etihad, with the coming January window set to be an important one in the future of the star.

Whilst Farke will likely want to look ahead towards a brighter future that does not include the romantic return of old faces, Phillips' career does mark a cautionary tale for those expecting greener pastures once they leave Elland Road. For many, it is only downhill from there.