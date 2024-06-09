It might be a cliché, but it's true: Crystal Palace fans endured a season of two halves this year.

The first saw Palace play tepid football under Roy Hodgson while slowly sleepwalking towards a relegation battle, but the second saw the Eagles play some of the most enthralling football in the entire Premier League under their new manager, Oliver Glasner.

However, one downside to becoming a great team is that other clubs try to poach your players.

The South Londoners have an abundance of talented stars, be that Adam Wharton, Michael Olise, or Eberechi Eze, and based on recent reports, the latter seems most likely to leave Selhurst Park in the coming months.

That said, while losing a star is never ideal, the club still looks set to do some business of its own to help Glasner bring the side to new heights.

So, let's take a look at what the Austrian's lineup could look like after his first summer in the job.

1 GK - Dean Henderson

So, there are no surprises here, as starting between the sticks will almost certainly be Dean Henderson.

After falling out of favour under the previous boss, Henderson has become one of Glasner's first names on the teamsheet.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper made 20 appearances for the Eagles this season and started the final ten games of the campaign - and now he's going to the Euros with England.

2 CB - Joachim Andersen

The first centre-back in the team is Danish titan Joachim Andersen.

Since joining the club from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in July 2021, the 28-year-old defender has made 112 appearances for the South Londoners, 40 of which came this season, so it would be surprising to see him lose his spot in the side.

3 CB - Chadi Riad

Starting alongside the Dane, Chadi Riad will be the first new face in the lineup.

According to recent reports, the Moroccan centre-back has already completed a medical with the Eagles and is set to complete his £14m move from Spanish giants Barcelona very soon.

The "complete" and "dominant" 20-year-old defender, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, impressed out on loan with Real Betis this season, making 30 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Signing a youngster from another league is always going to be a slight gamble, but with data analyst Ben Mattinson praising his "good ambipedal passing" and describing him as a "Guéhi replacement," it looks like Glasner has yet another talented youngster on his hands.

4 CB - Marc Guéhi

The final centre-back in the back three will, of course, be England international Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old has had problems with injuries this year, but he has still managed to make 29 appearances for the club across all competitions.

So long as he isn't sold in the summer and remains fit, there is no reason why he wouldn't start the majority of games in 2024/25.

5 LWB - Tyrick Mitchell

The left-back come left-wing-back in Glasner's 3-4-2-1 system next season will likely be 24-year-old Tyrick Mitchell.

The "technically super-gifted" defender, as ex-youth coach Gabriel Flores described him, made 41 appearances for Palace this season, in which he scored two goals and provided three assists.

He may not be the most technical left-back in the league, but the Brent-born ace has more than proven his worth over the last few years.

6 RWB - Daniel Munoz

On the other side of the defence will be January signing Daniel Muñoz, who has settled into life in the Premier League relatively smoothly.

Described as a star with "plenty of goals in him" by South American football expert Tim Vickery earlier this year, the 28-year-old has failed to find the back of the net for the Eagles thus far, but he did provide four assists in 16 appearances following his arrival.

7 CM - Adam Wharton

The first of the two central midfielders brings us to the latest jewel in Selhurst Park's crown, Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old only joined the club in the winter transfer window, but has already made 16 appearances and, most impressive of all, was included in England's final 26-man squad for the Euros.

Described as a "phenom defensive midfielder" by analyst Jon Mackenzie, the young Englishman has the world at his feet and should be starting every game he can for the Eagles next year.

8 CM - Daichi Kamada

The second central midfield place brings with it the second new signing, as Japanese international Daichi Kamada may well be plying his trade there next season.

According to a recent report, the 27-year-old is set to undergo a medical with Palace in the coming days and will join the club on a free transfer from Serie A side Lazio.

The Iyo-born star enjoyed a reasonably successful season in Rome this year, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 38 games, and was a part of Glasner's Europa League-winning Eintracht Frankfurt side in 2022.

The Austrian was full of praise for the 6 foot ace early last year, claiming, "I've only rarely encountered such an intelligent player out on the pitch."

In his 179 games for the Bundesliga outfit, he scored 40 goals and provided 33 assists. If he can bring some of that form to South London, Palace will have a serious player on their hands.

9 LAM - Jobe Bellingham

The first of two attacking midfield positions in the team brings us to where Eze would start if he were still part of the squad. However, in his absence, the club could opt to sign and start Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham.

The brother of Real Madrid star Jude, Bellingham has been touted for a move to Selhurst Park quite heavily over the last week and, according to a report from Ed Aarons, he could cost the club around £20m.

In 47 games for Sunderland this season, the 18-year-old "wonderkid", as dubbed by U23 Scout Antonio Mango, has scored seven goals and provided one assist, which is an impressive output level for someone his age.

Bellingham's season Appearances 47 Goals 7 Assists 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.17 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It might be a deal that leaves fans a little unsure, but the "incredibly exciting" youngster, as dubbed by Mango, could blossom into something special at Selhurst Park like Wharton has.

10 RAM - Michael Olise

It can only be one man to the right of Bellingham, Michael Olise.

Alongside Eze and Wharton, the young Frenchman is one of the most gifted players Palace currently have at their disposal, and so long as they can hold on to him, and he can stay fit, there is no reason he couldn't be one of the best wingers in English football next season.

After all, he only made 19 appearances this year and still managed to score ten goals and six assists, which is frankly ridiculous.

11 ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta

The final name on the list and Palace's starting striker for next season is Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman became one of the best strikers in the league following Glasner's arrival this season.

He ended the campaign with a seriously impressive haul of 19 goals and five assists in 39 games, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.6 games - oh, and he ended the season with a hat-trick.

So long as the club can keep a hold of him over the next few months, he has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI in full: Dean Henderson; Joachim Andersen, Chadi Riad, Marc Guehi; Tyrick Mitchell, Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada; Jobe Bellingham, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta