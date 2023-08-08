Everton managed to narrowly retain their infamous top-flight status last season and could be set to add sufficiently to once again avoid the dreaded drop...

Is Kamaldeen Sulemana joining Everton?

Especially given they have already made solid moves in the market already, welcoming Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma to bolster key areas, with Youssef Chermiti set to occupy the much-needed striker role too.

In returning for Villarreal's Dutch wide man, Toffees boss Sean Dyche showcased an ability to forget the past in order to capture those he has had a longstanding interest in.

That would therefore explain their reported interest in Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana, who opted to move to St Mary's over Goodison Park in January.

Having since been relegated, Football Insider are now suggesting that the Merseyside outfit are once again in talks for his services, seeking to negotiate with the club that paid €25m (£22m) to tempt him last window,

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Whilst he could not offer enough across those six months to fire the Saints to safety, the 21-year-old livewire did provide a glimpse into the exceptional talents he can bring to English football.

After all, in his last full campaign in France, he posted eight goal contributions across all competitions, before scoring just twice across ten Premier League starts last season.

However, what the skilful winger did bring was far more than just his tangible goalscoring and assisting, as there are few on the continent as consistent when it comes to bypassing defenders with pace and trickery.

When compared to other wide men across Europe, he actually ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the top 18% for interceptions per 90, via FBref.

He pairs electric running with a relentless work rate, as former coach Didi Dramani outlined him as someone capable of earning success in England:

"His strength is coming inside as a wide player. He is very dynamic in his movement, very unpredictable where he wants to go with either foot. When he is in space, he is basically unstoppable in one-on-one situations."

To once again look to Southampton whilst in the midst of a troublesome period for the club, having flirted with the drop for two seasons on the run now, perhaps such an acquisition could be reminiscent of their 1992 signing of Barry Horne.

The Welshman joined having endured a fairly uneventful career, and although his spell on Merseyside was hardly prolific, he did enjoy one particularly important moment that lives long in the memories of fans.

Welcoming AFC Wimbledon on the final day of the 1993/94 season, the Toffees knew that only a win would be enough to preserve their top-flight status.

So, when they found themselves 2-0 down, they likely feared the worst.

Graham Stuart halved the deficit from the spot, but as time ticked on they needed to pull a double from somewhere. Up stepped Horne, who thundered home from 30 yards to bring the scores level, setting up a grandstand finish. Stuart's second would seal the 3-2 win, as they were destined to feature in the Premier League once again.

He would even go on to win the club's 1995 Footballer of the Year award too, helping them win the FA Cup; their latest piece of silverware.

Should Sulemana prove half as heroic as the now 61-year-old Goodison legend, this would be a deal more than worth making, as the famous outfit seek to attain survival until they can make the triumphant move into the new stadium.