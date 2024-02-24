Leeds United secured a gigantic victory on Friday night as they beat the league-leaders Leicester City 3-1 in the Championship at Elland Road.

Wout Faes headed the away side into the lead during the first half as the Whites defence fell asleep and allowed him to drift in at the back post to make it 1-0.

A first Leeds goal for deadline day signing Connor Roberts, who joined on loan from Burnley, an own goal from Faes, who deflected Archie Gray's effort into his own net, and a stoppage time improvised finish from Patrick Bamford secured all three points for Daniel Farke's team.

The German head coach changed the match when he brought Roberts, who scored the equaliser to kickstart the comeback, off the bench but the Wales international was not the real hero of the game for the boss.

Glen Kamara was the true hero of the night for Farke and Leeds with a crucial and impressive performance in the middle of the park for the team.

Connor Roberts' performance against Leicester in numbers

The Welsh dynamo came off the bench with 17 minutes to play, plus the additional five, and got himself on the scoresheet just seven minutes later.

Georgino Rutter's deflected pass across the box fell kindly to the former Swansea full-back and he calmly slotted the ball into the far corner to make it 1-1, with his first goal for the club.

Defensively, Roberts did look a little rusty, which was to be expected as a substitute who only recently joined Leeds, as he lost all three of his duels and gave possession away four times from 16 touches.

However, there was a great moment at 1-1 when he came flying out of his position to make a full-blooded sliding clearance that was met with a deafening cheer from the home support.

Glen Kamara's performance against Leicester in numbers

The real hero of the game, though, was Kamara as the central midfielder's enviable composure in and out of possession was vital throughout the match.

Leeds enjoyed 60% of the possession as they dominated the team sitting at the top of the table and the former Rangers star was pivotal to their dominance.

The 28-year-old maestro was simply outstanding on the ball as he only lost possession five times - once more than Roberts - from 68 touches and over 90 minutes of action on the pitch.

23/24 Championship Glen Kamara Appearances 26 Sofascore rating 7.10 Pass success rate 93% Duel success rate 59% Dribble success rate 71% Stats via Sofascore

He completed 92% (55/60) of his attempted passes, completed 100% (1/1) of his attempted dribbles, and won 63% (5/8) of his duels on the ground.

Kamara dominated in every aspect of his performance, on and off the ball, and that allowed Leeds to dominate the match as he came out on top in the majority of his battles to win possession back and very rarely gave it away when he had it.

A perfect example of that was at 2-1 up when the midfielder brilliantly held onto the ball under immense pressure from two players with an exquisite first touch and then recycled possession, which eventually led to Rutter winning the free-kick for the third goal.

The Finnish maestro typifies Farke's dominant style of play in midfield and his quality was on full display against the Foxes, which is why he was the real hero of the night.