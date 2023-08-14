Highlights Arsenal could sign another Brighton player just months on from Leandro Trossard's successful acquisition.

The player is one of the best dribblers in the entire Premier League.

There are reasons to suggest he's actually better than Trossard.

Arsenal could be set to cap off their fine summer of spending, with one addition that would certainly have Pep Guardiola worried...

Who do Arsenal want to sign?

The purpose of this transfer window for Mikel Arteta has been to find ways to bolster his squad so he can finally usurp Manchester City. At present, he has taken great strides towards such a goal.

And yet, his wide options remain largely unchanged, likely praying on the continued fitness of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Despite this, reports from football.london have begun to suggest that they may make a move for a winger before the transfer period slams shut should they raise funds via player sales, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma is one such target they have earmarked.

To give credence to these rumours, the Seagulls have reportedly opened contract discussions to ward off interest, and have a window of opportunity given the Gunners likely have to offload a few players before they can spend big again.

Football Transfers value the Japan international at €25m (£22m).

How good is Kaoru Mitoma?

With an unparalleled ability to beat a man, there are few wingers as tricky as Mitoma in world football at the moment.

Given how Arteta's whole philosophy revolves around working the ball into a position where it allows his wide men to be one-on-one with their full-back, should the 26-year-old slot into that system, he would instantly thrive.

After all, when compared to others in his position across Europe, he sits in the top 6% for progressive carries per 90, the top 20% for successful take-ons per 90, and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

Everyone has heard the story regarding his dissertation on dribbling, but it truly has had an astronomical effect on his abilities in this area. Journalist Richie Mills even suggested he was a "menace", given his devilish ability to leave defenders in his wake.

However, the skilful star has much more to his game than just a bag of tricks, as he added ten goals and eight assists across all competitions last season to bolster his reputation further. All signs point towards this being a match made in heaven, should Arteta get the deal done before his contract is signed. The scary thing is that this is just the beginning of his legacy in England.

To once again snag a star from the Amex Stadium could even see the north London outfit outdo their success from January, as they tempted Leandro Trossard to trade the south coast for the Emirates.

The Belgian took to life at his new club with ease, having enjoyed an outstanding first half of the campaign under Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

Across the whole season, he ended up with eight goals and 13 assists in the league alone, earning huge praise from his Spanish boss in April: "Seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine.

“He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that."

Whilst it might be tough to surpass such impressive form, the silkiness and slowly improving figures of Mitoma do suggest that he is capable of at least emulating everything about the £27m deal that has been so successful thus far, with an impossibly high ceiling that many expect him to soon meet.