A "quality" forward will most likely join Chelsea if high-earner Raheem Sterling leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, with Enzo Maresca's plans for the winger currently unclear.

Sterling linked with high-profile exit after two years at Chelsea

Signed from Man City for around £50 million in the summer of 2022, Sterling has gone to make 81 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering a further 12 assists.

The Englishman, who hasn't been selected for the Three Lions at international level since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featured often under Mauricio Pochettino until the back end of 2023/2024 - where he would then find himself relegated to the substitute's bench more often than not.

Some reports have claimed that Sterling believes he may have no choice but to leave Chelsea if he wants to regain his place in the England setup, and potential arrivals could limit his chances in west London even more.

Sterling was apparently floated as a makeweight in Chelsea discussions for Michael Olise, before the 22-year-old chose to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea in all competitions Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 Transfermarkt

Other media sources around that time stated that Chelsea were ready to sell Sterling if they sealed a deal for Olise. While the winger's transfer didn't come to fruition, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are still pushing to sign a winger as one of Maresca's top transfer priorities.

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is said to be firmly in their thinking in that regard. The 22-year-old, who registered seven goal contributions across 34 appearances in all competitions under ex-Dortmund boss Edin Terzic last term, could be a replacement for Sterling if the ex-City star does quit.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Adeyemi a seven-year contract to join them and could bid, as per CaughtOffside last week, and another update has now surfaced courtesy of the same outlet.

Adeyemi would most likely join Chelsea if Sterling leaves

It is believed Adeyemi would most likely join Chelsea if Sterling leaves, amid reports he'd cost just £25 million to prise away from the Bundesliga.

The German represents fairly good value for money in this market, given his age and contribution at club level already, and Adeyemi was subject to serious praise from Terzic during the tactician's time at the club.

"This is the quality of Karim," said Terzic.

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration, and this is something we showed him at half-time as well. And this is what he did. His first touch was there to accelerate the game.

"If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence to defend against him. It was a great goal and it was very important as it was the winning goal. I hope that he can continue to perform like this.”