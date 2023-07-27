Leeds United are reportedly close to securing their second senior signing of the summer, with Daniel Farke clearly targetting a true area of weakness.

Is Karl Darlow joining Leeds United?

That's according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to issue an update on the Whites' latest pursuit in the market.

With a deal for Ethan Ampadu having been tied up earlier in the window, it now seems like a goalkeeper has become an area of priority, The backline has obviously been earmarked as a position in desperate need of renovation.

The Italian journalist wrote:

"Leeds United are closing in on Karl Darlow deal as the verbal agreement is in place with Newcastle, waiting to clarify on final details. Almost there."

With just two years left on his current £30k-per-week deal at St James' Park, and chances having been limited since Nick Pope's arrival, to trade Tyneside for west Yorkshire marks a no-brainer for the 32-year-old seeking to squeeze some added life out of the twilight years of his career.

How good is Karl Darlow?

With 100 appearances for the Magpies, the experienced shot-stopper has been a fine servant for the club, stepping in when needed with his acrobatic, athletic and often eccentric performances.

In fact, when compared to others in his position across Europe, the former Nottingham Forest gem ranks in the top 1% for touches per 90, suggesting a desire to be constantly involved in the play even if it can provide some risky moments.

Last season saw him enjoy a fine stint on loan at Hull City though, where he showcased his safety in between the sticks, as a key factor in driving the Tigers towards safety.

He would maintain a 7.08 average rating across the 12 Championship appearances he mustered, keeping five clean sheets and making 2.9 saves per game, at a success rate of 71%, via Sofascore. That rating would have made him comfortably Leeds' best performer last season.

Darlow clearly offers a much safer pair of hands than Illan Meslier, and in signing him he would arguably fix the club's greatest issue from last campaign.

The young Frenchman was a mainstay in a backline that shipped 78 goals, the most in the entire Premier League as they fell to the drop.

For all the attacking impetus they threatened to possess, it was always marred by a lack of organisation that could see them undone at a moment's notice.

It also did not help that their 23-year-old goalkeeper was incredibly prone to errors, as he made three which directly led to a goal (joint-second worst in the Premier League), maintaining an abysmal 6.65 average rating in the league, via Sofascore.

By signing Darlow, not only would they hopefully eradicate these mistakes, but his experience and quality far surpass that of his potential predecessor. He would bolster their defence tenfold, and in turn, solve the club's standout issue.

Former Whites midfielder and now pundit Carlton Palmer had recently suggested that the capture of the keeper would represent fine business for whoever pulled it off, noting:

"This would be a shrewd bit of business. He spent the second half the season on loan at Hull where he was outstanding".

Now that it seems like the Elland Road outfit are the ones set to enjoy his presence, Farke can perhaps move on to some more exciting offensive deals, safe in the knowledge that his big problem is solved for now, with the additions of both Darlow and Ampadu.