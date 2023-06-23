Leeds United seem set to add a new shot-stopper to their ranks, with a number of names touted to fill such a role...

What's the latest on Karl Darlow to Leeds United?

According to sources at Football League World, it is not just Rotherham United star Viktor Johansson who the 49ers have their eye on. With Illan Meslier seemingly heading for the exit door, finding their new No 1 has become a matter of priority - perhaps even more so than the head coach vacancy.

Fortunately for fans, this report details numerous options being considered, with Newcastle United's Karl Darlow someone who has been discussed by the hierarchy.

Given the immense success Nick Pope has enjoyed on Tyneside of late, the hope will be that his understudy can have a similarly revolutionary effect on the Whites' team, which has shipped goals for fun in recent years.

How good is Karl Darlow?

Just last term saw the West Yorkshire outfit concede 78 goals in the league, more than any other team. The season prior, 79 goals would soar into their net. Defensively inept does not even begin to describe the state of affairs at Elland Road, with a huge shift in mentality needed as much as the quality needs improving.

Meanwhile, Pope has been at the heart of a Magpies defence that recently conceded just 33 times, making them the joint-best defence in the division alongside champions Manchester City.

The English goalkeeper has overseen a meteoric rise from relegation with Burnley to Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe, and it is clear that the 49ers will be hoping that some of his quality will have rubbed off on his compatriot, Darlow.

After all, the 32-year-old did spend half a season with the hulking ace, before leaving on loan for the Championship. Across just 12 games at Hull City, he would remind everyone that he should not be forgotten, despite having had his spot stolen by Pope; he maintained a 7.08 average rating, buoyed by his 2.9 saves per game and five clean sheets, via Sofascore.

A 76% pass accuracy suggests he is capable with his feet, but similar to the 31-year-old, the priority remains mainly on goalkeeping rather than ball-playing. For the Toon Army, he too maintained 2.5 saves per game, yet his pass accuracy fell to 59%, via Sofascore.

The experience Darlow has earned in the top flight could be imperative in Leeds' speedy return there, too, as he has enjoyed three impressive stints during his time in Newcastle. Steve Bruce even sought to laud him for one such campaign, noting: "We've had to call on him a bit too much at times but there's no denying he's been terrific all season."

Should the 49ers neglect bolstering their defence, they could at least be safe in the knowledge that this £30k-per-week shot-stopper has a history of playing for the underdog and could thrive in a backline that is historically fragile.