Leeds United could be set to truly kickstart a summer of spending, having already welcomed one new face as part of Daniel Farke's revolution.

Is Karl Darlow leaving Newcastle United?

Leeds' new manager is well underway in the transfer market, with reports suggesting they are now closing in on their second senior signing of the window.

That's according to iNews, who claim that the new boss is finally being shown the 'significant support' he was promised.

Further down the report, it is noted that the Whites are in talks with Newcastle United over a move for their backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who shone last season on loan for Hull City.

Perhaps a return to that level could help both club and player earn a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 32-year-old still has two years left on his £30k-per-week deal at St James' Park.

Would Darlow be a good signing for Leeds?

Should they welcome this impressive shot-stopper to Elland Road, he could pair perfectly with their other new recruit, Ethan Ampadu.

Having joined Chelsea back in 2017, the Wales international saw opportunities sparse at Stamford Bridge, resulting in his four separate loan spells after making just 12 appearances for his parent club.

Impressing across the continent though, it was revealed on Wednesday that he had finally left west London on a permanent move, opting to join Farke in his mission to earn this instant promotion.

His signing, alongside the potential addition of Darlow, would go a long way towards fixing the defensive deficiencies that led to their torrid Premier League campaign last year. After all, the 78 goals they shipped were easily the worst in the division.

Across his most recent loan spell with Spezia, the 22-year-old maintained a 6.91 average rating as he showcased his supreme solidity. Averaging 1.2 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and three clearances per game, the latter of these figures would have made him the joint-third-best in that metric within the Leeds squad for last season, via Sofascore.

That's also without mentioning that his average rating would have also seen him as the third-highest performer of those who started five or more games.

Immediately this experienced youngster will bolster their defensive ranks tenfold, with Darlow only certain to aid in that pursuit.

Despite only spending half a season with the Tigers, this keeper would immediately announce himself as one of their top performers, with his 7.08 average rating actually making him their second-best star.

He was imperious in between the sticks, showcasing exactly what he can do when handed a show of faith. A fine 2.9 saves per game helped earn him five clean sheets despite only playing 12 Championship games, whilst his 100% success rate when coming out for the ball outlines his progress into a modern-day goalkeeper too.

With chances having been limited at his current club, boasting only 100 appearances across his nine years in black and white, he proved to many that he could be relied upon with this loan stint as a first-choice option.

Pundit Carlton Palmer even noted: "He spent the second half the season on loan at Hull where he was outstanding," when commenting on the widespread interest in his services.

Should Farke be the one to secure this move though alongside his other new addition, he would have already made huge strides towards rectifying what was arguably his club's biggest issue from recent seasons.