Leeds United seem to be closing in on their second signing of the summer window, once again set to bolster a key area of weakness...

Is Karl Darlow joining Leeds?

That's according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who suggests that Daniel Farke is seeking to aid Ethan Ampadu's pursuit to solve their defensive frailties by swooping for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow.

Taking to Twitter, the Italian journalist would suggest that AFC Bournemouth's alternative signing has had a domino effect in Yorkshire. He wrote: "Karl Darlow, now expected to join Leeds United from Newcastle as Bournemouth will go for Andrei Radu."

With just two years left on his £30k-per-week deal on Tyneside, and having seen chances limited since their signing of Nick Pope, now marks the perfect time for the 32-year-old to branch out and stake a claim elsewhere to be number one.

How good is Karl Darlow?

Such a fine injection of experience and athleticism will be a huge coup for the Whites, who have likely been desperate to replace Illan Meslier following his horror show last campaign.

The French shot-stopper posted a 6.65 average rating in the league, as a mainstay for a side that shipped the most goals in the entire division (78). He also made three separate errors that led to goals, as if to exacerbate his failures, via Sofascore.

News suggesting he would depart this summer worried few, and given his replacement already seems tied up, he is likely already long-forgotten.

Whilst play time has been limited for Darlow, a six-month loan spell at Hull City clearly helped put him in the shop window for this summer. Despite only featuring 12 times in the Championship for the Tigers, the ageing ace excelled.

Maintaining a 7.05 average rating, this was largely buoyed by his 2.9 saves per game, at a 71% success rate, via Sofascore. He managed to keep five clean sheets during that period too, conceding just 1.2 goals per game. For comparison, his potential predecessor shipped two goals per game last term in the top flight.

When linked with a switch to Middlesbrough, pundit Carlton Palmer had suggested: "This would be a shrewd bit of business. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull where he was outstanding." It now seems it will instead be the Elland Road outfit who are set to enjoy his exploits.

Having also made 52 Premier League appearances, placing this kind of experience behind fellow new signing Ampadu will surely help him take to his new surroundings well.

However, it is young Charlie Cresswell that will likely benefit more than anyone from his presence, finishing off what promises to be a formidable back three.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the 20-year-old titan enjoyed a fine loan spell of his own in the second tier, shining for the promotion-chasing Millwall last season.

Despite failing to attain a playoff spot, his 7.13 average rating in the league outlined a year of maturing for the young defender with the world at his feet. With 1.5 tackles, 3.1 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game too (via Sofascore), he really did excel at this level and is set to do so again in the coming year.

Blending an experienced head with a youngster set to star for his parent club, such a deal could not only shore up their backline but provide the perfect foundation for Cresswell to build a successful career.