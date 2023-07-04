Leeds United are reportedly plotting their first transfer move of the window...

Will Karl Darlow sign for Leeds United?

According to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, who holds a focus on news breaking out of Newcastle United, they could well do.

They are one suitor seeking to pry Karl Darlow from Tyneside. The backup goalkeeper is unlikely to displace the ever-present Nick Pope, and having shone on loan at Hull City more recently, could seek to turn that into a future career where he is a starter.

The journalist took to Twitter to note: "Bournemouth & Leeds United are battling it out to sign Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow. Boro also showed interest but can’t match the wages. Darlow has two years left on his NUFC deal & will command a fee. No official bid from either club — but will come soon."

His reported £30k-per-week salary would likely have to be cut to make this move a reality though.

How good is Karl Darlow?

Although he has only featured 100 times for the Magpies despite having been at St James' Park for nine years now, his brief stints as the starting keeper offered glimpses into the fine shot-stopper he could be for a club willing to put their faith in him.

His performances during the 2020/21 campaign stand out particularly, given the huge praise he attained for keeping the scorelines down under Steve Bruce's troublesome tenure.

Maintaining a 6.92 average Sofascore rating throughout that term, he was forced to make 3.5 saves per game, some of which defied belief.

Ally McCoist even sought to praise his "top-class goalkeeping" after one such stop somehow thwarted Mohamed Salah's strike from point-blank range. Journalist Mark Douglas supplemented this, noting: "Karl Darlow should be in the England conversation. Excellent 45 - again."

It is likely these spells that spurred the Tigers to take a punt on the experienced ace, to which he rewarded them across 12 games last season.

This time he would record a 7.08 average rating, conceding only 1.2 goals per game whilst making 2.9 saves per game at a 71% success rate, via Sofascore.

For comparison, Illan Meslier would only manage a 6.65 average rating as his side fell to the drop, shipping two goals per game with a woeful save percentage of just 58%, via Sofascore.

To replace the Frenchman with a far more dependable asset would likely also have a huge effect on Max Wober, who already had enjoyed a solid start to life in Yorkshire.

His 6.84 average rating made him Leeds' third-best player of those who had made five or more starts, with this figure buoyed through his 1.7 interceptions, 1.6 tackles and four clearances per game, via Sofascore. To think that he joined in January only emphasises the speed with which he acclimatised.

To place this kind of defensive work rate in front of a reliable shot-stopper like Darlow would see both improve massively, as a more well-rounded relationship who share a desperation to prevent goals.

Such steely determination would be a fine asset to have in the Championship, and this combination would lay the perfect defensive foundation for an instant Premier League return.

In fact, Darlow's presence would likely provide a boost to everyone within the squad, as no longer would they have the vulnerable 23-year-old in between the sticks.