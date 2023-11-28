Leicester City ended their two-match winless run by dispatching Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

After slipping to consecutive defeats against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, an international break arrived at just the right time for Enzo Maresca's side, who returned to their punishing best against the Hornets.

That isn't the news that a beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday wanted to hear. It's been a miserable season for the Owls, who find themselves rock bottom of the Championship, ten points from safety.

On the other hand, the Foxes find themselves three points clear at the top and will be confident about preserving that cushion at Hillsborough.

Here's how Leicester could line up against Sheffield Wednesday...

1 GK - Mads Hermansen

Leicester have only shipped ten goals in 17 Championship matches this term. Unsurprisingly, that sees the Foxes rank as the leagues meanest defence with Hermansen playing a starring role.

According to Sofascore, the Danish shot-stopper has prevented the third most goals in the division this term (3.04) and second most clean sheets (6).

2 RB - Ricardo Pereira

Many were surprised when Ricardo Pereira remained at Leicester beyond the summer, but the Portuguese star is flourishing in his new role as an inverted right back, which sees him move into midfield when the Foxes have possession.

A crucial cog in the build-up phase of attacks, this tactical discipline deployed by Maresca has seen Pereira average an incredible 91% pass completion and create three big chances this term.

3 CB - Jannik Vestegaard

As far as redemption arcs go, Vestegaard has claimed the top spot this season.

The 6 foot 6 goliath endured a torrid time in the Premier League with Leicester and looked likely to leave, however, the 31-year-old has become arguably the best centre-back in the Championship.

He's integral to Maresca executing a possession-based style and has recorded the most accurate passes per game (94.8) of any player in the division this season.

4 CB - Wout Faes

Wout Faes struggled to acclimatize to the top flight, but dropping down to the second tier has seen him become a revelation alongside Vestegaard. The Belgian brute, who is equally exceptional with the ball at his feet, ranks sixth across the entire division with 70.6 passes per game (90%).

That said, he's also a monster defensively, recovering 6.4 per balls and making 3.6 clearances per game. Much like his Danish partner, Faes is undroppable in this form.

5 LB - James Justin

When Pereira inverts as an extra midfielder, James Justin is given license to drive up and down the left flank. If Wednesday afford him space down that side, the Englishman can hurt them with his attacking skill set, ranking in the top 14% against his Championship positional peers for progressive passes and top 4% for carries per 90 this season.

6 CM - Harry Winks

Everything positive that Leicester have done this season has gone through Harry Winks.

Hailed as an "unbelievable" playmaker by his manager, who can tear open defences at will, the Englishman places second in the entire division for accurate passes completed (87.3 - 95%), only behind teammate Vestegaard. The midfield maestro will instantly get back into the starting eleven following his suspension, likely replacing Wilfried Ndidi.

7 CM - Hamza Choudhury

Once dubbed by Brendan Rodgers as "sensational", Hamza Choudhury's ball-winning abilities have seen him become a regular part of Maresca's plans, especially in recent weeks. Across seven Championship starts this term, the midfield brute has won 65% of his ground duels, 88% of his aerial duels and completed 95% of his passes. He should keep his place in the starting eleven here.

8 CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Arguably the first name on the team sheet, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been magnificent for Leicester in an advanced midfield role this term and his importance to the side has been underscored by various variables.

The one-time Luton Town loanee has recorded the highest average Sofascore rating (7.84) across the entire division while creating the second-most big chances and plundering five goals and six assists.

9 RW - Abdul Fatawu

After posting four goals in his first five matches this season, Kasey McAteer hasn't returned a single goal or assist in his last five appearances for the club.

This could open up the door for exciting winger, Abdul Fatawu to start on Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who was dubbed a "silky baller" by journalist Antonio Mango, possesses the pace and skill to terrify a confidence shot Owls side.

10 LW - Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi is one of the best wingers in the Championship and the Frenchman has featured in every match so far, underscoring his value to Maresca's attacking system.

He demonstrates his incredible skill set and ability to drive at defenders by ranking in the top 11% against his divisional positional peers for progressive carries and top 8% for touches in the attacking penalty box per 90. Such talent will inevitability cause damage to a backline that concedes an average of 1.7 goals per game.

11 ST - Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy came off the bench in the second half to score twice against Watford, taking his tally to seven for the season. It's possible that the 36-year-old gets the nod over Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday night after making an instant impact from the bench last time out.

Despite his age, the veteran marksman can still hurt the Wednesday defence with his pace in behind.

Leicester's predicted lineup in full vs Sheffield Wednesday: GK - Hermansen; RB - Pereira, CB - Vestergaard, CB - Faes, LB - Justin; CM - Winks, CM - Choudhury, CM - Dewsbury-Hall; RW - Fatawu, LW - Mavidid, ST - Vardy