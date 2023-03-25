Leeds United have enjoyed some wonderful talent over the years, with their illustrious history so often bringing in some of the best talent there is to offer.

However, due to their well-known financial issues that unsurprisingly fell apart at the turn of the century, clubs capitalised on their precarious position as they slumped into the Championship.

Whilst this marked a dark time in their history, they would continue to lose their top assets in the years that followed but could no longer attribute it to their finances. It had to be external factors, or, in the case of Kasper Schmeichel, a lack of faith from the staff to the fans.

His stint in Yorkshire was short and unsavoury, but the goalkeeper he would go onto become perhaps left them somewhat regretful of that decision. Especially given the current struggles of Illan Meslier, who has been floundering between the sticks for Jesse Marsch and now Javi Gracia

Were they given the choice, fans would surely swallow their pride to accept a prime version of the former Leicester City keeper in place of the Frenchman, who has disappointed of late.

Why did Kasper Schmeichel leave Leeds?

Speaking on his failed tenure in Yorkshire, Schmeichel was upfront about the reasons behind his exit:

"I remember about three weeks after joining Leeds thinking, ‘What have I done?!’

“It was just the wrong club for me at that time. It was very clear, very early on that it was the wrong club for me. It was a club where I was not accepted and with my father’s history, it was evident among the fans that they did not approve of that.

“I just didn’t feel welcome at all at the club, by the whole club, that’s the manager as well. He didn’t give me any kind of confidence."

Referenced within this claim, Simon Grayson's side at the time had won promotion from League One but retained ambitions of a Premier League return. It was clear he deemed the 36-year-old surplus to requirements in his quest.

Considering the role he would later play in the Foxes' infamous acquisition of the Premier League and FA Cup, the former Leeds player was made to rue this mistake, as journalist Saddick Adams has since branded the goalkeeping stalwart a "legend".

Across his 284 appearances in the league, he would keep 82 clean sheets, and in his final season for the club he would maintain a 6.93 average rating, underpinned by 3.5 saves per game at a 69% success rate and a 70% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore.

When compared with Meslier from this campaign, who himself has only managed a 6.89 rating, it is clear to see where he falls short of Schmeichel. His three saves per game at a 65% success rate marks a drop-off, whilst his passing accuracy sits at an abysmal 55%, via Sofascore.

What also counts against the 23-year-old is how prone to blunders he is, with his recent gaffe against Everton an important one in the battle for safety.

Ex-striker Glenn Murray even lambasted the youngster, telling BBC’s Final Score: "Wow, Leeds fans need to look away when it comes to their goalkeeper tonight because this is terrible goalkeeping."

In a period when they need security from their goalkeeper, there is no doubt that Schmeichel in his prime would offer that in spades when compared to the often unreliable Meslier.