Nottingham Forest continue to search for a new goalkeeper, yet a fresh name has emerged that could actually surpass their current top target...

How much would Kasper Schmeichel cost?

Whilst much of the window has seen Steve Cooper linked to Dean Henderson yet again, questions did arise regarding the legitimacy of their desire to re-sign the Manchester United ace.

Therefore, the rumour mill moved on to Arsenal's Matt Turner, who David Ornstein recently suggested has now reached an agreement to make the switch from the Emirates to the City Ground.

Despite that, Eurosport remains insistent that the Midlands outfit remain in concrete talks to instead sign Kasper Schmeichel, returning the Danish shot-stopper to the Premier League just one year after he traded Leicester City for OGC Nice.

Despite his age, Football Transfers value the 36-year-old at an admirable €10m (£9m). He still has two years left on his contract with the French club.

How good is Kasper Schmeichel?

Despite leaving England, the ageing ace has not seen his powers wane as he departed the best league in the world. In fact, France has played host to one of his finest years in recent memory, showcasing that he is still as sharp as ever, and able to offer something back in the place where he spent the bulk of his career.

Whilst his time in England is best known for his 11-year spell with the Foxes, it is worth noting just how instantly influential he has been for Les Aiglons before going over his stunning career.

Just last season saw him maintain a 7.01 average rating in Ligue 1, the highest top-flight league rating of his career funnily enough. This was a figure buoyed largely by the 11 clean sheets he kept, as the Denmark international mustered three saves per game at a 75% success rate, via Sofascore.

Throughout his fine career, he has also been widely lauded for his ability with his feet, and his recent 75% pass accuracy serves to support this.

There is no doubt that he could come in and instantly improve Cooper's side, both in terms of leadership and experience as well as quality. Schmeichel featured 479 times for Forest's east Midlands rivals, and helped them win arguably the most unlikely Premier League title of all time, alongside a subsequent FA Cup. It was no surprise to see him branded "a proper Leicester City legend" by journalist Saddick Adams, which is a claim that could be under threat should he make such a switch.

It could even be argued that he would represent a finer option than Turner, despite the USA international boasting seven years of youth on his potential alternative.

The 29-year-old has found himself as a consistent backup for Aaron Ramsdale over the last year, struggling to displace the England international. As such, he made just seven appearances across the campaign, with his only experience coming in his homeland. He did shine there though, posting a 7.04 average rating of his own during the 2022 MLS term.

However, that was with just five clean sheets, conceding 37 goals in just 29 games, while Gunners legend Martin Keown suggested that he "can't really trust" the American, following the Europa League, last-16 first leg draw with Sporting CP.

Meanwhile, Schmeichel would bring far more know-how for the division, along with a talent level more than capable of surpassing Turner. He marks the smarter option across the board and could end up being sensational competition for the Gunners' backup keeper.