Arsenal are in contention for the signing of a Premier League forward when the transfer window reopens next month, with manager Mikel Arteta and the Gunners recruitment team prepared for the possibility of new January additions.

Speaking in his latest pre-match press conference, Arteta hinted at the distinct possibility that Arsenal could bring in fresh faces for the second half of 2024/2025.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, who are expected to be out for several weeks, have prompted reports that Arsenal are looking at signing a "versatile" wide player who can bolster their attacking options and help Arteta keep chase with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

They've also been repeatedly linked with a new number nine in the last few weeks, with Arteta refusing to rule out the notion of Arsenal spending money in the winter.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

"Yes, the preparation is done. We are ready if something happens," said Arteta on Arsenal's potential January activity.

"Obviously we didn’t predict the situation with Bukayo and Raheem at the same time. We predicted more if something has happened, for example, in the defensive line. But the job is done. Then, okay, if something has to happen we will be open. But the main focus is now how we should strive to distil the potential that there is in this squad."

In terms of which players could become available for Arteta and interim director Jason Ayto, Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is reportedly up for grabs on loan.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is valued at around £60 million by Fabian Hurzeler's side if clubs wish to strike a permanent deal, is struggling for consistent starting opportunities ahead of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck right now.

Brighton are prepared to sanction a temporary exit for Ferguson in January as a result, and it is believed Arsenal could take advantage of this opportunity.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has told supporters to "keep an eye" on Arsenal signing Ferguson on loan from Brighton, suggesting it is a very real possibility when asked about their transfer plans.

"I would keep an eye on Evan Ferguson," said Jacobs.

"A player that, when he was playing regularly for Brighton sort of 18 months or so ago, was very much on Arsenal's radar.

"But of course, at that point, everyone was speaking like he would have a £80million to £100million price tag. Now I think suitors are waiting to see whether Brighton are prepared to loan or sell Evan Ferguson. I think a loan is probably more likely than a permanent sale."

Interestingly, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has previously heaped praise on Ferguson for his fearlessness, composure and intelligence at such a young age.