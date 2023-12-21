There has been a suggestion that Arsenal could sign a "quality" £20 million striker next month, and he's "in the mould" of Man City legend Sergio Aguero.

Edu backed to sign new striker for Arsenal

As widely reported, bringing in a new number nine is one of sporting director Edu's chief goals for 2024.

Manager Mikel Arteta has just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to select from as his natural senior options right now, and a proven goalscorer may well make a real difference in the Premier League title race.

That is apparently the consensus behind-the-scenes at Arsenal, according to a report by The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney this week. The north Londoners are currently sitting atop the table, winning 12 out of their opening 17 league games, but face stiff competition from a host of sides.

Just six points seperate fifth and first in the league, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Man City and Tottenham all looking to usurp Arteta's side as things stand.

Arsenal are determined to win their first league title in nearly 20 years, and signing a new centre-forward mid-season would be quite the statement. The club are favourites to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney, as per recent claims, while the likes of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Brazilian starlet Marcos Leonardo are regularly linked as well.

Arsenal could sign Aguero-esque Marcos Leonardo

Journalist Steve Kay, sharing an update on the latter's possible move to north London, has suggested to KS1TV that Arsenal could seal a bargain move for Leonardo from Santos.

“Yeah, I was actually told this news back in June that Arsenal were scouting Marcos Leonardo. Since then he’s been mentioned quite a lot,” Kay said.

“He’s a quality player, compared to Sergio Aguero, very similar sort of player, he’d be someone of interest of Arteta. I’ve also been told he won’t cost a lot, he plays for Santos who I think finished bottom last season. This guy is definitely moving on, he’s definitely leaving his club in January 100% and Arsenal are one of the clubs interested.”

“He’s very fast, he’s very quick, great ability on the ball, prolific goalscorer, in the mould of Sergio Aguero, personally someone I think would do very well at Arsenal.

“He’s only young, I think he’d cost around £15-20m, he will be an incredible addition to the squad and maybe they could still bring another striker in, it will be interesting to see, Marcos Leonardo, keep an eye out.”

Leonardo, who has just been relegated from the Brazilian Serie A, the first in Santos' 111-year history, looks likely to leave Pele's former club pretty soon. Given his tenacity in front of goal and real potential, a fee of around £15m-£20m would be an arguable steal.