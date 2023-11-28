Newcastle United have been dealt another potential injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Newcastle's injury crisis continues...

The Magpies had such high hopes going into this season, having finished fourth in the Premier League last time around, getting back into the Champions League in the process. A 5-1 win at home to Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the campaign did little to dampen the optimism at St James' Park, but since then, Newcastle have been hit with a string of injury problems.

Eddie Howe has had to make do without endless key men for significant periods of the season already, with the likes of Sven Botman and Dan Burn influential absentees at the back. In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been out at different times, while attacking pair Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have struggled to consistently stay fit and new signing Harvey Barnes has barely played.

On top of that, Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for betting offences has rubbed salt in Newcastle wounds, and Howe will be desperate for a lot more fortune in the availability department between now and the end of the season.

Taking to X, Downie claimed that Sean Longstaff is not in Paris with his Newcastle teammates ahead of the clash with PSG, joining Joe Willock on the sidelines and paving the way for teenager Lewis Miley to start.

"No Sean Longstaff or Joe Willock here in Paris, meaning 17-year-old Lewis Miley is set to make his first Champions League start in the Parc Des Princes tomorrow night."

This is just another update that sums up the scarcely believable bad luck that Newcastle have encountered with injuries this season, with Longstaff someone who could be a huge miss against PSG.

While not necessarily a player who fills column inches, the 26-year-old brings industry and underrated quality in the middle of the park, with Howe praising him recently and talking up his chances of getting into the England squad:

“I haven’t spoken with Sean in any great detail about the England squad or his dreams and aims but I’d encourage it for him because I think he is good enough. I think he’s got everything depending on what system you want to play but for us, he perfectly fits the No. 8 role that we’re using him in."

Losing Longstaff to injury is bad enough for Newcastle, but the fact that such a young player looks like he will have to fill in is an added concern, considering Miley only has five first-team appearances to his name for the Magpies. It will be a huge test of his maturity in a daunting atmosphere, despite his excellent performance against Chelsea.

Some may point towards the extra games this season as a reason for Newcastle's injuries, but while a few fitness issues can be caused by too much football, the number of casualties since August almost beggars belief.