Pundit Keith Wyness has dropped an exciting update regarding Celtic's upcoming transfer business this summer, with Brendan Rodgers not messing around and set for a serious charge at Champions League success.

Celtic transfer plans in progress after title win

The Hoops sealed yet another Scottish Premiership title this week - their third in a row - following their ruthless 5-0 victory away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening. It is a fantastic achievement by Rodgers and his players, who trailed Rangers earlier in the campaign, as their victory over their rivals last weekend sealed the deal in emphatic fashion.

New signings are still needed despite this success, however, ensuring that Celtic don't rest on their laurels, and a replacement for the soon-to-be-retiring Joe Hart will be at the top of their list of priorities, with Southampton ace Alex McCarthy backed to join this summer.

It is being reported that Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir is a top target, with a £6m+ bid believed to have been submitted, with the 27-cap Turkey international looking like an exciting choice. Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has also been linked with a move to Parkhead, should the Irishman feel that now is the time to leave Anfield and stop playing second fiddle to Alisson.

Celtic are also reportedly battling with Rangers for the signing of Connor Barron, who has impressed in Aberdeen's midfield and is considered an exciting long-term prospect at the age of 21.

Celtic backed for busy summer

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness claimed that Celtic could make as many as five signings this summer, as Rodgers looks to make big changes, with a larger focus on the Champions League next season:

"I’m expecting Celtic to be looking at four to five new signings this summer. I’m hearing that Brendan Rodgers will place more of a focus on getting through in the Champions League. They had a difficult time this year with that particular issue, with some heavy losses.

"But I think he’ll plan and try to equip themselves better on the European stage with some of the business they do. I hope they can do so because the Scottish coefficient needs it."

This is a hugely exciting update at a time when Celtic supporters are already in buoyant spirits, suggesting that another busy summer is on the cards.

The worst thing that the Hoops could do is not kick on after the current campaign, allowing Rangers to narrow the gap in the process, and ruthlessness is needed in the transfer market. With Champions League football coming their way next season, higher quality players are required, having finished bottom of their group with just four points from six matches this season.

This isn't a Celtic squad that needs major surgery, as their title success shows - they could still clinch Scottish Cup glory, too - but a new goalkeeper to replace Hart looks set to kickstart a mini squad overhaul this summer.