Off the back of a new manager bounce under Vitor Pereira, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks to sign a defensive addition according to former Premier League scout Keith Wyness.

Wolves transfer news

Undoubtedly in need of reinforcements this month, it could be argued that Wolves welcomed their most important signing of the season before the January transfer window could even get underway when they swapped Gary O'Neil for Pereira. Defeating Manchester United and Leicester City before earning a point against Tottenham Hotspur, the new manager has settled straight in to drag the Midlands club out of the bottom three in style.

Pereira's job is far from complete, however, and reinforcements should still prove to be the key to survival this season with names such as Tim Kleindienst already mentioned in recent reports.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star has reportedly caught the eye of those in the Midlands and could yet arrive to hand Jorgen Strand-Larsen the ultimate attacking partner. That said, it's not just Pereira's frontline that Wolves could improve.

According to Wyness, Wolves are in advanced talks to sign Kevin Danso from RC Lens this month. The former Everton scout has even gone as far as to claim that talks are further along than initially reported earlier this week and the 26-year-old is a "red-hot favourite" to join the club.

Wyness told Football Insider: "Our favourite agent, Mendes, wants to get back involved in Wolves. We could see him help them out in some way. Aside from that, there are lots of rumours about Kevin Danso coming in from Wolves.

“He seems to be the one, and talks are actually a little bit further on than we’ve been led to believe in the media so far. He’s the red-hot favourite to come in, because defence is the area they’ll be looking. Let’s wait and see what else they can do.”

"Rapid" Danso could finally solve Wolves' centre-back crisis

Although it has become clear fairly quickly that it was the right time to part ways with O'Neil, there's no doubt that the summer transfer window far from helped his side. The former manager was left without adequate cover at centre-back after bidding farewell to Max Kilman and was soon forced to turn towards Mario Lemina out of position as a result. The end, at that stage, looked inevitable.

It's a mistake that those in the Midlands have seemingly been quick to learn from since hiring Pereira and could yet welcome Danso to finally solve their centre-back crisis. Described as an "excellent progressor" and a defender with "rapid recovery pace", the Lens man would be a much-needed addition at Molineux.

As the January transfer window progresses, the central defender looks set to be one to watch as Wolves instantly look to back new manager Pereira.