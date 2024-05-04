Former Premier League chief Keith Wyness has shared what he’s heard about a potential second buyer emerging to complete a takeover of Everton.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues have had a season full of controversy and struggles, having to accept a couple of points deductions in the league, threatening their top-flight status in the process. Thankfully, Sean Dyche has done an excellent job, ensuring his side are all but safe even despite their penalties.

Away from that issue, there is also constant concern over the credentials of 777 Partners as Everton's next owners, with one recent report claiming that Deloitte have been called in seek new backers, following an update from journalist David Hellier.

"Everton FC’s main financial adviser (Deloitte) is scrambling to find new backers to save a takeover of the club by US investment firm 777 Partners amid fears that the deal could collapse, sources say."

Meanwhile, a fresh report from BBC Sport on Thursday provided another update regarding the current takeover situation at Goodison Park. They state that "Everton's prospective buyers have held discussions with a private equity firm specialising in 'distressed debt' as they aim to complete a protracted takeover of the club", once again posing further questions over 777's capabilities and funding.

Potential second Everton buyer named

Speaking to Football Insider, 66 year-old Wyness has now talked up the idea of a Tim Cahill-led Qatari takeover of Everton happening in the near future, in a decision that could split opinion: "Tim Cahill has been linked as the face of any potential Qatari bid. Tim has done a great job down there with the Aspire Academy and is very involved at a high level with the Qatar national team and their football plan.

"If he was to get the right ear of people in Qatar, he’s a very forceful personality and has done well in business since leaving football – it could be a possibility. Qatar is not ridiculous. I think it would be well received by fans. There are obviously the political issues which would have to be resolved.

“But of all the nation states, Qatar would be accepted by the Everton fans. As with anything in football, it’s 50/50. 50% will hate it, and 50% will love it – that’s just how it goes."

This is certainly an alternative option that could appeal to Everton supporters, who will no doubt be growing increasingly frustrated with the situation surrounding 777 Partners, considering they agreed to buy a 94% stake in the club all the way back in September.

Not only could the Qataris stand out more financially, but the fact that Cahill is the face of the operation could make it even more ideal.

The Australian is arguably one of the Blues' most popular players of the Premier League era, scoring 68 goals in 278 appearances, and the fanbase could have faith in him having the club's best interests at heart, which is so important to any takeover.