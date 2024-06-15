The summer transfer window is officially open for business and Celtic have over two months to make moves to bolster their playing squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers returned to Parkhead last year, to replace Ange Postecoglou, for his second spell in the dugout and enjoyed a respectable first season back at the club.

The Northern Irish head coach lifted two trophies last month as his side won the Scottish Premiership title and then the SFA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

He may now look to use the upcoming window to improve his team further to potentially add more silverware to the cabinet, along with more success in Europe, next season.

But what would the manager's dream starting lineup look like for the 2024/25 campaign if the club goes on to have a fantastic transfer window? Well, here is our best attempt at it...

1 Caoimhin Kelleher

Celtic know that they have to find a new number one over the coming weeks and months after Joe Hart retired from professional football after three years at Parkhead.

HITC recently reported that Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher is tempted by a possible move to Paradise but Celtic may struggle to afford a £15m deal for the Ireland international.

He could be the dream signing between the sticks as the Reds titan has proven himself in the Premier League, with 0.40 goals prevented and a 72% save success rate in ten league outings this season, and still has plenty of years left to improve and develop at the age of 25.

This means that the Hoops could land a long-term number one who could be sold on for a profit in the future if he excels in Scotland and attracts interest from elsewhere.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, there is little need to source a replacement for Canada international Alistair Johnston as he was a terrific performer for Rodgers this term.

The 25-year-old dynamo showcased his attacking quality in the Scottish Premiership with 11 'big chances' created and five assists in 32 starts.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

At the heart of the defence, Cameron Carter-Vickers should remain a key figure for the Scottish giants as he has been an outstanding defender in the league over the last three years.

The USA international, signed - initially on loan - from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign, the 2022/23 season, and for the year just gone.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside the American colossus, Ireland international Liam Scales could retain his position on the left side of the centre-back pairing for Celtic.

The former Aberdeen loanee formed a brilliant partnership with Carter-Vickers at the back, as shown by his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year alongside his teammate.

5 Kieran Tierney

The second new signing in this dream XI could come at left-back with Kieran Tierney potentially making a return to Parkhead for a second spell at his boyhood club.

It was recently reported that the Hoops are keen on a deal to snap the Scotland international, who is currently at the European Championship, up and that the player is eager to make the move, although the report claimed that his wages could make a move complicated.

The left-footed dynamo assisted 37 goals in 170 games for Celtic during his first stint at Parkhead, which is a return of one every 4.59 matches and better than Greg Taylor's 25 assists in 173 outings - one every 6.92 clashes.

6 Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor led the team to another Premiership title as captain this season and there is no immediate need to replace him in the middle of the park.

The Scotland international ended the season with the highest pass success rate (91.8%) of any active player for the club in the Premiership.

7 Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate missed a staggering 40 games for club and country during the 2023/24 campaign but did showcase his quality for the Hoops during the previous season.

The 26-year-old maestro chipped in with six goals and eight assists in 32 Premiership games in Postecoglou's final season, and the Japan international will hope for an injury-free year next term to return to that form.

8 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Southampton, and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £30m but Rodgers would surely want to keep hold of him in his dream XI for next season.

The Danish magician racked up an eye-catching 18 goals and 13 assists in the Premiership this season and the Hoops would have a match-winning midfielder in their ranks again if they can retain his services.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

On the right side of the attack, Nicolas Kuhn could keep his place in the starting XI after an impressive start to life in Glasgow after his move from Rapid Wien in January.

The German forward scored two goals and created five 'big chances' in just nine Premiership starts for Rodgers, and could look to hit the ground running in his first full season in Scotland next term.

10 Adam Idah

The third signing in this dream XI could be Ireland international Adam Idah, who spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Parkhead.

HITC recently reported that the Hoops want to spend £5m on the Ireland international but Norwich City are holding out for a fee of £8m for the forward.

Idah, who was hailed as "sensational" by Chris Sutton earlier this term, scored eight goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances and eight starts in the Premiership, with one goal every 76 minutes on average.

The 23-year-old star had a conversion rate of 27% in the league, whilst Kyogo Furuhashi's was only 14%, and his effiency in front of goal could make him a dream signing to lead the line next season if he is bought for £8m.

11 Daizen Maeda

Finally, Daizen Maeda could be a part of Rodgers' dream starting XI for the 2024/25 campaign due to how much the manager values the winger's work ethic.

The Hoops boss claimed having the Japan international in the team is like having 'two players' due to his exceptional work rate in and out of possession, which could seal his place in the lineup for another year.

It is now down to the club to work hard to get the deals that the manager wants completed, and to try their hardest to keep their best players, like O'Riley, in order to make this dream XI a reality.