A "sensational" Manchester City player could agree a deal to leave the club in just a matter of days, according to a new report.

Man City's ageing squad proving problematic

Pep Guardiola may have to be the mastermind behind a major rebuild in January and the summer, given that his ageing squad has been way off the pace this season, with results over the past couple of months causing major concern.

Both Kyle Walker and İlkay Gündoğan have been fantastic servants to Man City, but they have received their fair share of criticism for failing to reach the heights expected of them so far this season. The duo are in the latter stages of their careers, as is Kevin De Bruyne, who hasn't had his usual impact on matches up to this point, amid speculation about a rift between the Belgian and Guardiola.

Guardiola emphatically denied rumours of a fallout, saying: "People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? I don’t want Kevin to play? The guy who has the most talent in the final third. I don’t want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together?

"He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club. I’m desperate to have his best. But he’s been five months injured and two months injured. He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best."

Even though there may not be issues between the 33-year-old and his manager, there are indications that his time at the Etihad Stadium could be coming to an end. According to a report from Football Insider, De Bruyne is now closing in on a move away from City, with his £400,000 a week contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The midfielder is free to speak to other clubs when the January transfer window opens, and a deal could be done in a matter of days, with a move now becoming increasingly likely and San Diego FC being touted as a potential destination.

Why De Bruyne is irreplacable

It would very difficult for any potential replacement to emulate what the Belgium international has done in a Man City shirt over the course of a trophy-laden nine years.

Lauded as "sensational", the Man City star played a key role in his side's Premier League title triumph just last season even when supposedly past his best, picking up four goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

Although the attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries for quite some time, he is still one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit, and Guardiola's aforementioned comments indicate that he is still thought of very highly by his manager.

As such, it would be a real shame to see De Bruyne sign with another club this January, but his service to Manchester City has been unbelievable and nobody could begrudge him wanting a new challenge at this stage of his career.