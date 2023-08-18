Tottenham Hotspur’s summer spending seems set to continue, with the money earned from their recent Harry Kane sale set to fund a number of even more extravagant purchases for Ange Postecoglou…

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

Whilst a new no.9 might spearhead the agenda, that is seemingly not deterring the Lilywhites from perusing the other offensive options available on the market.

A plethora of European talent gives the all-action manager a wealth of options to choose from, yet there is a new target that has emerged on their shortlist.

Although Fabrizio Romano might have suggested that it was Manchester City in the ascendency when it came to securing a deal for Jeremy Doku, alternative reports now claim otherwise.

This comes via The Independent, who note Spurs’ interest in the Belgian trickster, having joined the race with a host of other Premier League clubs. French outfit Rennes are holding out for a mouth-watering £50m figure to sanction his exit.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

If the mesmeric 21-year-old whiz has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola, then that should be enough of a glowing recommendation to suggest that he would thrive in north London.

After all, the young wide talent already boasts 91 first-team appearances for his current club, having posted 11 goal contributions across all competitions last season.

However, it is far from just the tangible assets that make Doku so desired, with FBref helping to outline his creativity and tendency to petrify defenders.

Such is his ability to forge chances for his teammates, the legendary compatriot of the wide man Kevin De Bruyne sits on his ‘similar players’ list on FBref.

These comparisons are emphasised further when delving into his underlying statistics, as when compared to midfielders across Europe he sits in the top 1% for progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area and shot-creating actions all per 90, via FBref.

He is fast, direct and dynamic, yet boasts incredible technical proficiency to see him placed alongside the 32-year-old star - former West Ham United defender Anton Ferdinand even suggested he was “frightening” when speaking on the Five YouTube channel back in 2022.

With De Bruyne having recently been ruled out for the foreseeable future, a sizable vacancy will be left at the Etihad, with the creative maestro having recorded 41 goal contributions last campaign across all competitions.

He was instrumental in their historic treble and is regarded by some as the best Premier League midfielder of all time. This fed into his league form, where he created 31 big chances and averaged 3.1 key passes per game in the league last season, via Sofascore.

For comparison, in Ligue 1 Doku would create six big chances of his own, instead averaging one key pass per game, via Sofascore. He may not be quite as clinical in his creation but has pace and power that his alternative certainly lacks.

However, with the ever-changing revolutionary state that Postecoglou’s side is in, he can surely offer far more first-team assurances than Guardiola. Not only that, but promises could be made and, crucially, kept, to convince such a young superstar that his presence could usher in a sparkling new era in north London.

Just as the Manchester club built the foundation for their unlimited success upon De Bruyne’s shoulders, the new Spurs head coach could seek to do the same with a young gem set to set the world stage alight.