As Manchester City continue to chase a fifth-consecutive Premier League title, they may be facing the prospect of losing Kevin De Bruyne after the current campaign amid rumours that he's now in talks over a departure.

Man City transfer news

Whilst Manchester City haven't convinced in their usual dominant fashion so far this season, especially since Rodri's campaign was ended by an ACL injury against Arsenal, they have kept rolling on and earning the right results in the title race. Edging past Southampton last time out to sum up their unexpected struggles as of late, the champions did at least see Erling Haaland get back on the scoresheet in a return of normality after blanking in the last three Premier League games.

With the verdict on their 115 FFP charges awaiting them later this year, those at the Etihad may not have the same opportunity to seal Premier League glory this time next season, making the current campaign all the more important. Meanwhile, it could also be the last season that they get to enjoy one particular club legend.

According to Tom Bogert of The Athletic, De Bruyne has held talks with San Diego FC and prefers a move to the MLS rather than the Saudi Pro League as he begins to negotiate his exit away from Manchester City.

As things stand of course, the £400,000-a-week Belgian is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the current campaign to bring what has been a legendary spell to an end in England's top-flight.

"Incredible" De Bruyne is one of Premier League's best

Although nostalgia may not agree, De Bruyne stands alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira as an undoubted Premier League legend and one of the best midfielders - if not the best - to ever grace English football. He has been the centre of more than one historic Manchester City side and only sits behind Ryan Giggs in the all-time assists record, 49 away from the former Manchester United winger.

Pep Guardiola is well aware of just how special De Bruyne is too, saying via TNT Sports when the Belgian returned from injury last season: "Kevin must know how much the people love him. He's incredible. Kevin, until he decides to leave or retires, will forever be one of the most beloved players. We are really pleased for him."

If this is to be his final season in the Premier League, then De Bruyne will be looking to bow out in style and extend Manchester City's unprecedented record to a fifth title on the bounce.