Manchester City have just received a big transfer boost in their pursuit of finding a successor to Kevin de Bruyne, according to a new report. The Blues are back in Premier League action this weekend as they welcome Brentford to the Etihad, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can make it four wins from four.

Man City transfer news

Man City had a very quiet and uneventful summer transfer window, as they brought just two players to the club, with İlkay Gündoğan already a known entity as well, returning after a season at FC Barcelona.

The transfer window is now closed, but that isn’t stopping the transfer speculation from continuing. Midfielder Rodri has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent days, despite the fact that he still has three years left to run on his contract, and City are looking to tie him down to a new deal to fight off that interest.

Striker Erling Haaland is also being linked with a move to Madrid, with the European Champions keen on signing him at the end of this season. According to the report, Real Madrid are willing to pay the striker’s £19.5 million salary he earns at City now, as President Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the Norwegian and has made him one of their top targets for next summer.

It is claimed a clause in the striker's contract would allow him to leave the Premier League side for a reasonable price, but after a few worrying rumours in recent weeks, City have just been given a boost in their pursuit of a top signing.

£100m+ De Bruyne successor now open to joining Man City

According to Manchester City insider Tolmie’s Hairdoo on X, relayed by City Extra, Bayern Munich and Germany international Jamal Musiala is open to joining Man City in 2025. The report states that the 21-year-old has delayed contract talks with the German giants, which means he will have just one year remaining on his contract at the Allianz from next summer.

Despite that, Munich will still demand a hefty fee, looking to get at least £100 million for the youngster if a new deal cannot be agreed. This comes as Kevin de Bruyne is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad, and even though he has said talks will be held over a new deal, he won’t have long left at the top level.

City have been linked with a move for Musiala before now, with reports stating that Guardiola has been “dreaming” of signing the Germany international.

Jamal Musiala's 2023/24 Bundesliga stats Kevin de Bruyne's 2023/24 Premier League stats Apps 24 Apps 18 Goals 10 Goals 4 Goals per game 0.4 Goals per game 0.2 Shots per game 2.4 Shots per game 2.4 Assists 6 Assists 10 Big chances created 12 Big chances created 21 Key passes per game 1.8 Key passes per game 3.3

Filling the shoes of de Bruyne would be very difficult for Musiala, but both players have very similar backgrounds, with them both starring in the Bundesliga after struggling to break through in England as a youngster. The 21-year-old is still in the early stages of his career, but he isn’t that far behind the quality that de Bruyne shows week in and week out, as the pair are both excellent at creating chances for their teammates.