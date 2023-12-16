Reliable journalist Joe Crann has revealed some key details that have emerged regarding Bailey Cadamarteri’s new Sheffield Wednesday deal.

Cadamarteri signs new Sheff Wed deal

There has been something of a resurgence from the Owls in recent times, with Danny Rohl not necessarily always getting positive results, but bringing more of a feel-good factor back to Hillsborough after Xisco Munoz's disappointing reign.

There have also been important wins at home to Blackburn Rovers and away to Stoke City, however, while a late 1-1 with Leicester City was an impressive point, too, and a feeling for the first time that this season is not over yet.

Rohl deserves real credit for the impact that he has made, and one player who has arguably benefited more than most is Cadamarteri, who has been handed his debut by the 34-year-old, making a real impact in the process. The teenage striker has already scored twice in his first seven appearances for Wednesday, and he is performing with real maturity, considering what a young player he is.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded for his good recent form with a new contract at Hillsborough, with the Englishman seen as a big young prospect for the future - one who will hopefully remain with the Owls for as long as possible. The length of Cadamarteri's contract wasn't confirmed, however, but a new update has now shed light on the situation.

Journalist makes exciting Cadamarteri claim

Taking to X on Saturday morning, Crann claimed that Cadamarteri has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

"Understand that Bailey Cadamarteri was handed a 4.5 year deal as he committed his future to SWFC - should take him through until 2028."

Meanwhile, in Crann's report for The Sheffield Star, he states that the news is "music to the ears of Owls fans everywhere", given the impact that the youngster has made in recent times.

This is indeed fantastic news for Wednesday, who aren't exactly a club renowned for producing top young talents who go on to shine for the Owls for a sustained period of time. While it is still early days with Cadamarteri, the early signs are promising, with the striker possessing a physicality beyond his years, as well as a natural striker's instinct in front of goal. He also netted twice in five appearances for the Under-18s, and the hope is that he keeps progressing under Rohl, becoming a regular starter over time and a key feature of the boss' rebuild.

This is an Owls squad with ageing attacking players in it, from Lee Gregory to Michael Smith - even Josh Windass turns 30 in January - and it would be so exciting to see a homegrown star lead the line effectively.

Cadamarteri's new deal also means that Wednesday can now demand good money for his services, should interest in him emerge over the coming years, rather than make the error of not protecting his value and seeing him leave on the cheap.

This news is just another positive to add to the list at Hillsborough right now, even though Rohl's side remain rooted near the bottom of the Championship table.