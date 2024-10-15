Key figures inside an elite club really want to sign an "underrated" Chelsea player, believing he could be a stellar addition to their side as they make him a priority transfer target.

Chelsea players who could be let go in January

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has displayed real ruthlessness by axing big-name players unsuited to his long-term philosophy so far during his tenure.

Indeed, despite his prestigious status as a multiple Premier League title winner and England international, signed for around £50 million from Man City two years ago, Maresca opted to cut Raheem Sterling from his squad in the summer.

The 29-year-old sealed a season-loan move to Arsenal, with Sterling believed to be on around £163,000-per-week at the Emirates as Chelsea front half of his £325,000-per-week salary.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Taking this into account, Maresca clearly didn't see any future for Sterling at Chelsea, with BlueCo willing to still pay him north of £160,000-per-week just to get him out of the door.

Heading into the January window, it is believed a few more noteworthy players could follow Sterling as Maresca's axe continues to swing. Chelsea are ready to loan out Mykhailo Mudryk, in the hope he can rediscover his best form elsewhere and get much-needed game time, with the view of potentially handing him a more regular first team role next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are prepared to sell Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in the winter too, as the French pair do not figure in Maresca's long-term plans. Disasi has failed to impress when called upon in a makeshift right-back role this term, while Badiashile is still waiting for his first Premier League appearance of the campaign.

According to some reports, AC Milan have opened talks with Carney Chukwuemeka's representatives, as they attempt to convince him with a San Siro move at the turn of the year.

The 20-year-old is apparently ready to move on, as he seeks more minutes elsewhere, and the case could be very similar with out-of-favour left-back Ben Chilwell.

Key figures inside Man Utd really want to sign Chilwell

According to CaughtOffside, key figures inside Man United really want to sign Chilwell from Chelsea, and they believe that the 27-year-old could revive his career at Old Trafford after being deemed surplus by Maresca.

The £200,000-per-week defender was re-introduced to the senior squad recently, playing 45 minutes in a 5-1 cup win over Barrow, but it looks as if Chilwell won't get many more opportunities with the January window looming.

United have apparently made Chilwell a priority target, as Erik ten Hag's side are badly in need of an upgrade on the consistently injured and currently under-performing Luke Shaw.

The ex-Leicester City star, who captained Chelsea occasionally last season, was also on the treatment table constantly over 2023/2024 - but that hasn't stopped the Red Devils from seeking a move for him.

Called "underrated" at times by YouTuber and podcaster Laurenz Vescoli, there have been periods where he's showcased true quality, but Maresca appears to favour Marc Cucurella as his mainstay left-back and one more suited to his system.