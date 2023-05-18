Chelsea have spent big under their new ownership, seeking to kickstart their revolution with a host of fresh faces at Stamford Bridge.

However, as they sit 11th in the table, it has quickly become clear just how difficult a task managing so many high-quality players is. Graham Potter and now Frank Lampard have fallen victim to such a poisoned chalice.

Despite this, Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to come in and lead the project forward, which is expected to involve a few more key additions to truly turn them into challengers.

Given their respective seasons, it is not unwise to suggest that Arsenal's meteoric rise will be studied by the former Tottenham Hotspur boss as a potential blueprint for earning similar success in the coming years.

If he is to do that, he will want to mimic the key assets of their play: a rock-solid, ball-playing back four gives way to a workmanlike midfield, affording two tricky wide men the space to provide for their frontman, who lead the press.

Despite their surplus of players on their left wing, Pochettino's first item of business could be to send all of them packing in order to replicate Gabriel Martinelli's success with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is thought to be a key target for the club.

What's the latest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Chelsea?

As per Italian outlet Il Mattino, the Blues are reportedly going 'wild' for some of Napoli's key assets, following their imperious run to claim the Serie A title.

The Georgian magician ranks highly on that list, with Boehly seemingly having already enquired for more information on the availability of the 22-year-old, who is also likely to be the focus of many other European heavyweights.

Despite being deemed untouchable by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in the initial report, it is expected that a minimum fee of around €100m (£87m) could tempt the Italian outfit into selling.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Words do not do justice to just how good Kvaratskhelia has been this season, as one of two standout men in a title-winning team alongside leading talisman Victor Osimhen.

Coming from the left wing onto his favoured right foot, the mercurial forward has posted some incredible numbers in both the Serie A and Champions League. Having scored 14 goals and assisted 17 more across all competitions, via Transfermarkt, few in Europe have been as prolific and creative as him, with such returns generating one direct goal contribution every 96 minutes.

It is no surprise to see such a lofty price tag attached to the 6-foot dynamo's name and even less surprising to see Mail Sport journalist Mike Parrott suggest the youngster is a "world-class threat" for opposition defences.

However, for all his outstanding performances, Martinelli too has shone in a similar manner for a team that seems set to just fall short of their own league victory.

The Brazilian, at just one year Kvaratskhelia's junior, also enjoys gliding inside from the left flank. This has earned him huge success, as his 15 goals make him the club's joint-top scorer, with five assists to supplement this too.

Adding such a potent goal threat akin to the 21-year-old to Chelsea's wing could be the catalyst that Pochettino needs to spark the club back into life, driving them up the table should he translate his form into the English game.

What further aids in their comparison is that Martinelli also appears on FBref's similar players model for the Naples hero, only adding to the impact he could have should Boehly push this move through.

Given Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Noni Madueke and Hakim Ziyech have a combined goal tally of just eight in the league, a player of Kvaratskhelia's quality would immediately make these assets obsolete and challenge the Gunners' Brazilian dynamo for the mantle of the top left-winger in the capital.